wrrnetwork.com
2022 Football All-State selections are in!
After yet another gripping high school football season across all class divisions and conferences, the Wyoming Coaches Association has come out with their 2022 selections for the Wyoming All-State teams. Below are the selections for each class with 1A 6-Man State Champions, the Little Snake River Rattlers, leading the class...
mybighornbasin.com
Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Dr. Lawrence Todd will present a free Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk titled, “Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don't stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT’s Wyoming Signs Keep Getting Ripped Off But It’s Not As Bad As Shitterton, UK
It's not like people are hooking up tow trucks in the middle of the night and ripping the giant Welcome to Wyoming signs out of the ground. But Wyoming road signs are being stolen. Even the giant ones on Interstates...
oilcity.news
WATCH: 5 Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. "I could smell it from inside my pickup,"...
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: "The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.".
Wyoming Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy Road
A Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Park County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, near mile marker 66 on Wyoming 120, about 15 miles north of Meeteetse. The patrol says 70-year-old Wayne Hoff was headed south when...
roselawgroupreporter.com
As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?
PINEDALE, Wyo. — Cowboy Michael Klaren heaved hay bales onto his wagon, climbed aboard and urged his two workhorses to drag it across a meadow, the ground spongy with the meltwater from a snowstorm. Wet boots had raised his spirits on this March morning, as had two wet cow...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting
From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Task Force Recommends Cranking Up Out-Of-State “Big 5” Trophy Hunting Licenses
Hiking the prices for some nonresident hunting tags could keep Wyoming resident's prices lower while helping to fund wildlife conservation, members of the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force said Friday. Nonresident hunting tag prices could also go up for Wyoming's "Big...
subletteexaminer.com
‘Keeping Wyoming Wyoming’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Conservation easements – a landowner’s sale or donation of development rights in exchange for perpetual protection of an important agricultural landscape – are not new. But as Wyoming’s rural counties face explosive growth of land costs, more ranch families and landowners are seriously...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
cowboystatedaily.com
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn't have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
Here’s What Mother Nature is Cooking Up for Southeast Wyoming This Thanksgiving
With the exception of some strong winds and mountain snow, it doesn't appear that the weather will be too much of an issue in southeast Wyoming this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry before strong winds usher in a cold front Wednesday.
Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving
If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
