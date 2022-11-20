ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

2022 Football All-State selections are in!

After yet another gripping high school football season across all class divisions and conferences, the Wyoming Coaches Association has come out with their 2022 selections for the Wyoming All-State teams. Below are the selections for each class with 1A 6-Man State Champions, the Little Snake River Rattlers, leading the class...
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WATCH: 5 Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
Wyoming Man Ejected, Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy Road

A Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Park County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, near mile marker 66 on Wyoming 120, about 15 miles north of Meeteetse. The patrol says 70-year-old Wayne Hoff was headed south when...
Wyoming Equality Issues Statement on Colorado Springs Shooting

From CNN: "A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday. The suspect in the shooting at Club Q was identified as...
‘Keeping Wyoming Wyoming’

SUBLETTE COUNTY – Conservation easements – a landowner’s sale or donation of development rights in exchange for perpetual protection of an important agricultural landscape – are not new. But as Wyoming’s rural counties face explosive growth of land costs, more ranch families and landowners are seriously...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving

If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
