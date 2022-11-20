Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word. “He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee. Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, when the store was busy with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time. It was not immediately clear whether customers were among the victims.

