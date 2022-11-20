ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears QB Justin Fields suffers left shoulder injury late in loss to Falcons

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of his team's 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Fields favored his left shoulder after taking a hit on a designed run with 1:47 remaining. He previously dealt with an injury to that shoulder during the Bears’ loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field, though he didn't miss any time as a result.

Fields underwent further medical evaluation after the game Sunday in Atlanta, according to reporters at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The extent of the injury wasn't immediately clear. The Bears won't be required to offer an official update until their next injury report is released Wednesday afternoon.

"He got dinged in the left shoulder, and the doctors are taking care of it," coach Matt Eberflus told WBBM Newsradio 780 postgame. "We'll know more Wednesday."

The left shoulder pain was "pretty bad," Fields later told reporters.

Fields was 14-of-21 for 153 yards, one touchdown and an interception, which came on a throw two plays after suffering the injury. He also rushed 18 times for 85 yards and a score.

The Bears also lost rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon to a concussion late in the game. He appeared to suffer the concussion during a touchdown run by Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota late in the third quarter.

The Bears fell to 3-8 with their loss to the Falcons.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

