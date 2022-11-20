Read full article on original website
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Giants fall hard to Detroit Lions, suffer multiple injury losses that could damage playoff hopes
As they stood inside the home locker room late Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked a lot like Monty Python’s Black Knight at the end of his epic but lopsided battle with King Arthur. They had suffered their second loss of the season at home, falling 31-18 to the Detroit...
Lions' rookie Aidan Hutchinson reached unique NFL mark in win over Giants
When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson second overall out of Michigan in April's NFL Draft, they knew they were adding a potential franchise-building piece to their defense. And through his first ten professional games, Hutchinson hasn't disappointed. During the second quarter of Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York...
Jamaal Williams closing in on Detroit Lions history after 3-touchdown game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jamaal Williams is closing in on Detroit Lions history, but the running back wants no part of it — yet. Williams ran for three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York Giants, giving him an NFL-leading 12 touchdowns this season. His 12...
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Stock up, down after Giants' 31-18 loss to Lions
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-18, on Sunday in what was their ugliest and most sloppy performance of the year. With the loss, the Giants are now 1-2 over their last three games and trending in the wrong direction with a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys looming.
Who Do the Detroit Lions Play on Thanksgiving This Year?
A preview of the Detroit Lions' 2022 Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The post Who Do the Detroit Lions Play on Thanksgiving This Year? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
