ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Credit card debt is making a comeback

By Anna Helhoski, Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YAQN_0jHwhqSc00

( NerdWallet ) – Credit card debt took a nosedive in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 as consumers stayed home, lost work and received cash infusions from the government.

Two years later, it’s back.

Credit card debt increased 15% year over year — the largest one-year increase in more than two decades, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s quarterly report on household debt and credit released today. Its total of $930 billion is near pre-pandemic levels.

The report found one group of consumers has surpassed its debt average since December 2019, before the pandemic: those in the lowest income areas. Meanwhile, consumers who live in high-income areas have average balances that are $300 lower than in December 2019.

Credit card debt has been rising all year, according to the New York Fed, and its researchers chalk up the increases to a few possibilities:

  • Consumers are no longer putting off “services” purchases like vacations and travel.
  • Higher prices of goods and services because of inflation.
  • People aren’t slowing consumption of goods and services despite inflation.

New York Fed researchers say they expect to see credit card debt increase as it usually does heading into the holidays.

Debt is up, but delinquencies are down

Debt is higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to the New York Fed’s report. It increased by $351 billion, or 2.2%, in the third quarter of 2022 and now sits $2.36 trillion higher than at the end of 2019.

That’s good news for lenders and less of a celebration for consumers. What consumers can rally around is a lack of a significant uptick in delinquencies, which remain below historical trends, the report found. Researchers at the New York Fed largely chalk that up to excess savings still bolstering some borrowers. The percentage of consumers with debt in collections still remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s what’s happening with other types of debt, according to the New York Fed’s findings:

  • Mortgages make up 71% of all outstanding household debt balances compared with 69% in 2019. New York Fed researchers say the refinancing boom in housing is over because of increasing interest rates, and what is left are purchases. New mortgage originations have slowed to pre-pandemic levels. Total mortgage debt is $11.67 trillion.
  • Student loans — the majority of which are federal loans that have been paused since March 2020 — saw slight balance declines likely due to discharges through existing loan forgiveness programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness. The pause is expected to lift next year. Total student debt stands at $1.57 trillion.
  • Auto loan balances continued to increase in the third quarter on a consistent 11-year upward trend, but the number of originations (i.e., cars being bought) has decreased since the previous quarter. New York Fed researchers say those who may be struggling likely bought a car recently, and the price would have been inflated compared with that of past years. Younger borrowers, ages 18 to 29, are struggling most with auto loan payments. Total auto loan debt is $1.52 trillion.
  • Home equity line of credit, or HELOC, balances increased for the second consecutive quarter after years of decline. Total HELOC debt is $322 billion.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Man charged with setting fire to Campbell home

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend. Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for info on report of gunshots

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the City of Elmira last weekend and asking for information. EPD said it received a report of shots fired from the 900 block of Grand Central Ave. around 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 12. The man on the phone said he was involved […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man wanted for burglary, unlawful surveillance found in Alfred

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – After a multi-state search that ended in Alfred, police have charged a man in Hornell for breaking into homes and secretly recording the people who lived there in 2021. James Burgess, 34, was wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing in early October, Hornell Police said. Hornell and Alfred Police […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

‘The Voice’ top 13 contestants vie for top 10 spot

(NBC) — Live shows continue Monday on NBC’s “The Voice,” contestants have advanced to the top 13 with an eye on next week’s top ten. Bryce Leatherwood made it through last week’s instant save America’s Vote giving Blake’s singer the final spot in the Top 13. “He knew what he was doing and he put […]
WETM 18 News

Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law sign by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills or who are sued for medical debt. […]
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

College athletes can soon receive compensation for name, image, and likeness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Soon, New York college athletes will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, and likeness without the risk of having to give up their scholarships or their eligibility to participate on their collegiate team. “In particular, there was literally millions of dollars that would be racked up by universities selling […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy