Foxborough, MA

NFL world reacts to incredible Jets-Patriots finish

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
 3 days ago
What an ending in Foxborough! The New England Patriots defeated the rival New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. A game mired by 17 punts reached its thrilling conclusion via a punt.

With the score tied 3-3 with 26 seconds left, the Jets punted away to the Patriots . Return man Marcus Jones was back to field the kick. The rookie cornerback who starred at Troy and Houston had been a special teams contributor this season. He’d yet to score a touchdown though. It turned out that Jones might have just been waiting for the most dramatic moment possible to make an impact on the scoreboard.

Jones fielded the kick and the rest was history.

A thriller of an ending. One awfully reminiscent of the last time this situation happened. Eerily enough, it involved a New York football team and a hated divisional rival. While the Miracle at the Meadowlands II had a lot more drama and entertainment than this game , the grand finale registered just the same.

The NFL world erupted after the dramatic conclusion to the game.

Some offered comedic responses to the result both pre and post. ESPN NFL personality Mina Kimes first tweeted , “If Jets Pats goes to OT they gotta give each offense an extra player. Like a ghost runner. Then she later tweeted , “Marcus Jones, thank you.”

