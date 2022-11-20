ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

Redemption is sweet for two Eagles in Colts win

The beauty of sports is the chance for redemption, and Quez Watkins and Brandon Graham both bounced back in a big way Sunday in Indianapolis. After committing major gaffes in the fourth quarter six days earlier, Watkins and Graham both made huge plays in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Eagles got back on track.
SFGate

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's...
Yardbarker

Week 11 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

Wins haven't happened much for the Saints this season, but Sunday was a good example of what we expected to see more of. The team had a stellar second half to knock off the Rams 27-20, once again putting in a complete game in all three phases to secure a much-needed victory. Here's a closer look at the snap counts from Week 11, with some observations from the game.
NBC Sports

How Eagles handled personnel in 1st game without Goedert

The Eagles on Sunday had to play their first game without Dallas Goedert this season and they certainly missed him. While the Eagles won 17-16 over the Colts, their offense really sputtered throughout the afternoon. That’s not all because they missed Goedert but it certainly didn’t help. Goedert...
Yardbarker

Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game

Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
SFGate

NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
SFGate

NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SFGate

CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
