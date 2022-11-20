ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

everythinglubbock.com

Witness: shooter at gay club showed ‘no hesitation’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Deanne VanScyoc said she dropped to the floor behind a pool table at Club Q and called 911 as the first shots rang out just before midnight, hitting people at the bar who had been drinking and chatting. VanScyoc was facing the entrance from...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
everythinglubbock.com

Victims of Colorado Springs Club Q shooting identified

(NewsNation) — A gunman opened fire Sunday in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more. Colorado Springs Police have identified those killed during the attack, which is being investigated as a bias-motived crime. Below are their identities and the way their loved...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

