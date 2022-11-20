ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. November 22, 2022. Editorial: On migrant flights, what is DeSantis hiding?
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Heading to the Hall of Fame

CHIEFLAND — A longtime Levy County cattleman will soon find his name amongst other distinguished individuals in the agricultural industry. Earlier this month, Don Quincey, owner of Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland, was one of two individuals announced by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame as 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee

ATLANTA (AP) — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week.
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard...
RALEIGH, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday. The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers...
VIRGINIA STATE

