Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
continentalenews.com
Lancers Spoil Pirate Girls Basketball 2022-23 Debut
A great start by the Continental Girls Basketball went for naught as Lincolnview took control of the game after a Pirate cold spell in the season opener for both teams at Continental. The Lancer put in 6 of the first game’s first 7 points. Olivia Logan put in a free throw for the Pirates first point of the season. The Pirates took an 8-6 lead with a 7 point run fueled by a Cheyene Rose basket, Logan free throw and a pair of baskets by Olivia Crossgrove. The Lancers would convert a pair of 3 point plays and hit a 3 at the buzzer to take a 15-8 lead after 1 quarter.
fcnews.org
Archbold boys to lean on emergence of young players
The Archbold boys basketball team has a pair of all-league and all-district performers back to help them on the hardwood this season. “We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are a lot of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” said head coach Joe Frank, entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. “Our goal is to play as hard as we possibly can and improve in all areas of the game. We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”
continentalenews.com
Linda L. Liebrecht, 1943 – 2022
Linda L. (Wilfong) Liebrecht, age 79, Continental, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on May 4, 1943, to the late Marion and June (Schneider) Wilfong. On October 7, 1967, she married Eugene H. Liebrecht, who preceded her in death on April 2, 2020. Together they shared 52 years of marriage.
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
continentalenews.com
This Week in Continental, November 21 – 27
10:00 Walk-in Clinic (vaccines) @ Dupont Town Hall. 1:00 Walk-in Clinic (vaccines) @ Cloverdale Town Hall. 7:00 Party Before the Game @ Continental American Legion. Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double opt-in form, meaning once you enter your information and click submit, an email will be sent to the email address provided asking you to click a link to confirm you really do want to sign up to receive our news in your inbox. So don't forget to check your email and click the link!
continentalenews.com
Wyatt E. Davis, 2004 – 2022
CONTINENTAL – Wyatt E. Davis, 18, of Continental, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 28, 2004, in Findlay to Larry E. and Rhonda E. (Smith) Davis, his parents survive in Continental. He is also survived by his siblings:...
thevillagereporter.com
St. Mary School (Edgerton) & St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) First Quarter Honor Rolls
6th Grade A/B: Finley Davis, Annie Kunsman, Alexa Sims. 4th Grade All A’s: Will Brightman, Ava Faulhaber, Mara Luthy, Hanna Tirado-Molina. 4th Grade A/B’s: Wyatt Lauro, Lyla Stanley, Avery Welch. 3rd Grade All A’s: Austin Carothers, Caleb Connin, Korbynn Cranson, Serena Morgan, Caprie Pierce, Lillian Rockey, Luke Stanley,...
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
fortwaynesnbc.com
21Alive announces news expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA-TV is excited to announce that the ABC21 and Fort Wayne’s NBC news teams will combine to become 21Alive News in early January of 2023. For more information about the news expansion, read our release below.
13abc.com
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
WANE-TV
Reports of cold classrooms at Leo Jr./Sr. High School cause stir
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Amid cold temperatures sweeping the area, one school in the East Allen County School (EACS) district has reportedly felt its impact in some classrooms. On Monday, WANE 15 received reports from students and teachers at Leo Jr./Sr. High School saying some classrooms reportedly had no...
Daily Advocate
Holiday season kicks off with parade and tree lighting
GREENVILLE — Even a cold, blustery evening couldn’t keep people away from a wonderful evening in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, coupled with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and all of the beautiful lights put in place by the Greenville Street Department signaled the start of the holiday season. A few flurries that weren’t in the forecast added to the festive atmosphere.
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
hometownstations.com
Work on the Saint Marys Theater marquee begins
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The renovations continue at the St. Marys Theater, and today it was time to start working on bringing one of its most iconic features back to its glowing glory. The marquee and the blade with the name Saint Marys came down, to be reconstructed by...
Times-Bulletin
School districts consider arming teachers
VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
westbendnews.net
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
Paulding County Progress
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
hometownstations.com
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
Sidney Daily News
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
Comments / 0