ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Fire guts large commercial building in Los Angeles area

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire gutted a large commercial building in Southern California early Tuesday. The blaze began outdoors before dawn and spread to a 200-by-100-foot (60-by-30-meter) building in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Copyright...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WacoTrib.com

Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy