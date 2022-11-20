ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

WKRN News 2

Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing plans to coach Sunday against the Bengals. Downing addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since his DUI arrest early Friday morning after the Titans win over Green Bay. Downing opened his press conference saying he put his family through a lot and that this […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI

Week 11 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patrick Mahomes is inevitable, Dallas Cowboys crush Minnesota Vikings & should New York Jets bench Zach Wilson?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes game-winning drives. There's no avoiding any of them. The Kansas City Chiefs walked off with their fourth straight win on Sunday night, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to yet another impressive Mahomes performance, elevated by a devastating 3 touchdown game from tight end Travis Kelce.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI

Ekeler's Edge: Jonathan Taylor & Thanksgiving games preview

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler for another great episode of Ekeler's Edge. This week, the guys recap the Chargers loss to the Chiefs and talk with Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Matt and Austin kick...
WPXI

Fantasy Football Six Pack: Stats we're thankful for, like Tua's elite deep accuracy

Let's try to focus on a few stats for which we are thankful this week. Behold, a cornucopia of NFL goodness... 65.6 – Tua Tagovailoa has completed 65.6% of pass attempts traveling 20-plus yards downfield according to PFF, the best rate in the league by far — and two of his 11 incompletions on such throws were classified as drops. It's hard to overstate just how silly that completion percentage truly is; Kyler Murray led all passers in deep accuracy last year at 49.3%. Six of Tagovailoa's 31 deep shots have resulted in touchdowns so far. Say whatever you want about his arm strength relative to other NFL quarterbacks, but there literally has not been anyone better on deep shots this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WPXI

Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI

After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
DENVER, CO
WPXI

Fantasy Football Week 12: Tight End rankings

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle has had some memorable moments throughout his career. While also being one of the most energizing personalities on and off the field, he also looked like one of the better fantasy options at the abysmal tight end position. This year, however, things started off rough for the great tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPXI

Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY
WPXI

College Football Playoff rankings: LSU moves up to No. 5, USC to No. 6

LSU and USC crept closer to the top four in the post-Week 12 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 after it was blown out by South Carolina and LSU moved up to No. 5 and USC moved up to No. 6 as a result. The top four stayed Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU in that order.
LOS ANGELES, CA

