numberfire.com

Kyle Allen expected to start for Texans in Week 12, Davis Mills moving to the bench

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to start Week 12's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The Texans are expected to make a quarterback change for Week 12's clash with the Dolphins. Davis Mills struggles so far this season have prompted Houston to switch things up. Allen will receive first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he will be under center against the Dolphins on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Giants' Richie James (knee) questionable for Week 12

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is questionable for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. James is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to see 3.2 targets against the Cowboys.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) questionable for Week 12

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is questionable for Week 12's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Parker was limited in practice all week with a knee injury and will carry the questionable tag into Thursday's showdown with the Vikings. Our models expect him to see 2.7 targets against Minnesota.
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Thybulle aggravated an ankle injury during Tuesday's game and it will sideline him for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz could play more minutes Wednesday with Thybulle sidelined. Korkmaz returned from a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland (hip) available for Nuggets on Sunday

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being downgraded to probable Sunday afternoon, the team has given Hyland the green light to take the court to close out the weekend. Our models project Hyland for 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (illness) on Monday

Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin will make his first career start after De'Andre Hunter was held out with an illness. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 23.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
CLEVELAND, OH

