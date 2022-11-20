ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

SFGate

Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63

Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith hints at quarterback change for Texans

The Houston Texans are looking for a spark on offense after another poor performance, and that may come from changing the quarterback. On Monday, Texans coach Lovie Smith suggested that quarterback Davis Mills may be benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. That comes one day after the Texans failed to threaten much in a 23-10 loss to Washington.
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins status updates for 49ers game are big for Colt McCoy

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been electric when on the field with one another but it looks like the young quarterback won’t join the veteran wideout on the sidelines for Week 11. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported today Murray wasn’t able to go through a full practice this week, forcing head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with long-time backup Colt McCoy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49

SOUTH DAKOTA (3-3) Kamateros 1-5 2-2 5, Archambault 3-7 2-2 9, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Perrott-Hunt 0-11 0-0 0, Plitzuweit 1-2 0-0 2, Bruns 5-9 0-1 12, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Burchill 2-3 0-0 5, Carcoana 1-2 2-2 4, Brostrom 0-1 2-2 2, Kutcher 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 17-49 8-9 49.
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
RALEIGH, NC

