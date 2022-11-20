Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Body-slammed: Texans rookie Dameon Pierce power bombed by Commanders DT, running game shut down
HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce plunged into the line of scrimmage, a path that brought him directly into the grasp of massive Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Ridgeway didn’t make a routine tackle on Pierce, though. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound former Dallas Cowboys fifth-round...
Davis Mills benched by Houston Texans, Kyle Allen gets the start in Week 12
It looks like the Davis Mills era for the Houston Texans is set to come to an end in Week
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
SFGate
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
SFGate
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's...
SFGate
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
Lovie Smith hints at quarterback change for Texans
The Houston Texans are looking for a spark on offense after another poor performance, and that may come from changing the quarterback. On Monday, Texans coach Lovie Smith suggested that quarterback Davis Mills may be benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. That comes one day after the Texans failed to threaten much in a 23-10 loss to Washington.
SFGate
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
Click2Houston.com
Lovie Smith declines to say if Davis Mills or Kyle Allen is Texans’ QB1 for Dolphins game
HOUSTON – Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are contemplating making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. “We’re...
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins status updates for 49ers game are big for Colt McCoy
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been electric when on the field with one another but it looks like the young quarterback won’t join the veteran wideout on the sidelines for Week 11. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported today Murray wasn’t able to go through a full practice this week, forcing head coach Kliff Kingsbury to go with long-time backup Colt McCoy.
SFGate
Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49
SOUTH DAKOTA (3-3) Kamateros 1-5 2-2 5, Archambault 3-7 2-2 9, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Perrott-Hunt 0-11 0-0 0, Plitzuweit 1-2 0-0 2, Bruns 5-9 0-1 12, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Burchill 2-3 0-0 5, Carcoana 1-2 2-2 4, Brostrom 0-1 2-2 2, Kutcher 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 17-49 8-9 49.
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SFGate
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
Comments / 0