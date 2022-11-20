Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).

1 DAY AGO