Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys' Prescott, Pollard smoke Vikings as Kirk Cousins packs it in early, 40-3
Reports of the Cowboys’ demise have been grossly exaggerated. Dallas entered the game with the world questioning their ability to stop the run, predicting it would be the downfall for an organization that sat with a 6-3 record despite not having their franchise quarterback for five games. They leave the game with the ability to claim they are the most complete team in their conference after absolutely smashing the Minnesota Vikings.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
SFGate
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can't think of anything he's faced in his career “much tougher” than what he's dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday's...
The Ringer
Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11
Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
SFGate
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy's 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
SFGate
Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
NFL Analyst Shares Key Stat About Joe Burrow
The Bengals' star has played great in recent weeks
Yardbarker
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part 1
The Los Angeles Rams have been around since 1936. A few city changes and a merger later, the Rams have become one of the more successful franchises in the NFL. In that time frame, this franchise has entertained us with some fantastic matchups. This article is to cover the top 10 Rams games since 1990.
SFGate
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
Comments / 0