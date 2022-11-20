ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots stun Jets in waning seconds with first punt return TD of NFL season

By Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
For 59 minutes and 45 seconds of game clock, the New York Jets and New England Patriots spent turns eating their own boogers and rolling around in the mud. It was a fourth down with the game appearing to be headed to overtime when the first touchdown was scored.

Patriot rookie cornerback Marcus Jones returned a punt for a touchdown with just 5 seconds left on the clock, sealing a 10-3 win for the game and more importantly, mercifully ending the game for everyone in attendance.

Both defenses played out of their minds for the entirety of the game and a special teams explosion ended up being the difference between these two teams. On a cold, windy day in Foxborough, defense and special teams reigned supreme. A loud touchdown on a rather quiet day for everyone that played on offense. The AFC East still appears safe in the hands of the Dolphins and Bills right now.

This story will be updated.

