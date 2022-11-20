ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

kentuckytoday.com

Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
thenexthoops.com

How South Carolina pulled out the win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — In November 2010, the University of South Carolina made the trip from Columbia, S.C., to Maples Pavilion in sunny Palo Alto to battle Stanford University. That day nearly 12 years ago ended in a 70 – 32 Stanford domination and Stanford Head Coach Tara VanDerveer giving South Carolina’s locker room a pep talk.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12

When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
coladaily.com

Tiger Burn returns Monday night for this weekend's Palmetto Bowl

The Tiger Burn returns Monday at 6 p.m. to the University of South Carolina. The annual pep rally is a long-running tradition that occurs the week of the Carolina-Clemson game. The event traditionally features food trucks, live music, routines by the Gamecock cheerleaders, and speeches, including words from head football...
COLUMBIA, SC
utdailybeacon.com

What went wrong: Tennessee vs. South Carolina

This was supposed to be Tennessee’s year. Everything was going right and the Vols seemed destined for a College Football Playoff appearance. All they had to do was win out the season against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Things had to fall their way, of course, and it was. One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
carolinapanorama.com

Demetrius Williams named November 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Block

Demetrius Williams begins each day with Circle Time with her group of fifth graders at North Springs Elementary School in Richland School District Two. During Circle Time, students get to focus on their social-emotional well-being, soft skills and on what is called their CRICKET Traits of collaboration, responsibility, integrity, kindness, effort, and talent. Williams is the November 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Block.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC

