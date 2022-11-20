Read full article on original website
Big crowd watches Cal Poly women’s basketball fall to top-ranked South Carolina
Cal Poly loses to top-ranked South Carolina 79-36 The post Big crowd watches Cal Poly women’s basketball fall to top-ranked South Carolina appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kentuckytoday.com
Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
thenexthoops.com
How South Carolina pulled out the win over Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — In November 2010, the University of South Carolina made the trip from Columbia, S.C., to Maples Pavilion in sunny Palo Alto to battle Stanford University. That day nearly 12 years ago ended in a 70 – 32 Stanford domination and Stanford Head Coach Tara VanDerveer giving South Carolina’s locker room a pep talk.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12
When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
Dabo Swinney Reacts To South Carolina Upsetting Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for a rivalry showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina is riding high after a stunning upset over Tennessee last weekend. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler had the game of his life, completing 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
WLTX.com
Post-game field rush by fans earns South Carolina a hefty SEC fine
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday's upset win over Tennessee still has Gamecocks fans celebrating. But the actions many took after the clock hit zero are going to cost the University of South Carolina some cash. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be fined $100,000 for...
atozsports.com
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry 'hits in both ways'
Clemson OC Brandon Streeter opens up on his experience in the Tigers' rivalry game with South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Tiger Burn returns Monday night for this weekend's Palmetto Bowl
The Tiger Burn returns Monday at 6 p.m. to the University of South Carolina. The annual pep rally is a long-running tradition that occurs the week of the Carolina-Clemson game. The event traditionally features food trucks, live music, routines by the Gamecock cheerleaders, and speeches, including words from head football...
Beasley: Shocked Vols thought South Carolina would 'lay down'
Tennessee’s defense — a flawed but overall decent group for most of the season — took it on the chin in Saturday’s shocking, 63-38 loss at South Carolina. A 22-point underdog jumped on Tennessee and never relented, beating the then-fifth-ranked Vols by 25 points, collecting 606 yards along the way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
utdailybeacon.com
What went wrong: Tennessee vs. South Carolina
This was supposed to be Tennessee’s year. Everything was going right and the Vols seemed destined for a College Football Playoff appearance. All they had to do was win out the season against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Things had to fall their way, of course, and it was. One...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
carolinapanorama.com
Demetrius Williams named November 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Block
Demetrius Williams begins each day with Circle Time with her group of fifth graders at North Springs Elementary School in Richland School District Two. During Circle Time, students get to focus on their social-emotional well-being, soft skills and on what is called their CRICKET Traits of collaboration, responsibility, integrity, kindness, effort, and talent. Williams is the November 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Block.
'It’s just a part of my life.' Elloree trials cancelled for Spring of next year
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Trials is being put on hold for now, no race next year and well not sure about the following one. The beloved horse race in Orangeburg County has been drawing in crowds by the thousands since the 1960's. People come from all across the...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
