City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
westbendnews.net
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
continentalenews.com
Class of 1973 – Save the Date!
Its time to celebrate with a milestone gathering! The 50th class reunion for the Continental High School Class of 1973 will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Plans are being made for an evening dinner with social hour at Dick’s Steak House in Kalida. For more information, visit https://continentalclassof1973.org/
Lima plans for Young Lungs signs
LIMA — Many families, friends and coworkers will be gathered throughout this holiday week including community members in the City of Lima. The Lima City Council held its bi-monthly meeting on Monday evening. Council members passed several resolutions to continue to walk in the vision for the city. City...
Paulding County Progress
Museum announces Festival of Trees winners
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society has named the winners of its recent Festival of Trees and the dates and theme for next year’s event. The 27th Festival of Trees ran Nov. 4-12 with more than 1,200 people attending. The Smith Family from Antwerp won the prize...
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
Delphos Herald
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
thevillagereporter.com
St. Mary School (Edgerton) & St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) First Quarter Honor Rolls
6th Grade A/B: Finley Davis, Annie Kunsman, Alexa Sims. 4th Grade All A’s: Will Brightman, Ava Faulhaber, Mara Luthy, Hanna Tirado-Molina. 4th Grade A/B’s: Wyatt Lauro, Lyla Stanley, Avery Welch. 3rd Grade All A’s: Austin Carothers, Caleb Connin, Korbynn Cranson, Serena Morgan, Caprie Pierce, Lillian Rockey, Luke Stanley,...
continentalenews.com
Linda L. Liebrecht, 1943 – 2022
Linda L. (Wilfong) Liebrecht, age 79, Continental, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on May 4, 1943, to the late Marion and June (Schneider) Wilfong. On October 7, 1967, she married Eugene H. Liebrecht, who preceded her in death on April 2, 2020. Together they shared 52 years of marriage.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Tiffin University RA recognized for helping put dorm room fire out
TIFFIN, Ohio — A resident advisor at Tiffin University is being celebrated for taking action during a fire on Sunday and potentially saving lives. "I heard a bunch of residents banging on doors and screaming: 'There's a fire, there's a fire, everybody out,'" Hope Love, a first-year student, said.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 11/22/2022
The Pet of the Week is Lil Gabby, a 5-month-old kitten. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244). The department noted last week’s pet, a guinea pig named Butterscotch, is also still up for adoption.
WANE-TV
Parlor Doughnuts to bring airy, layered dunkers this summer with a touch of American history
A new kind of doughnut place is coming to Fort Wayne, with a theme evoking the America of 100 years ago when ladies wore long dresses and big hats to send their loved ones off to the Great World War. They were the doughboys, the young men given home-baked doughnuts...
thevillagereporter.com
M. E. Miller Tire Near Wauseon Celebrates Change Of Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members, as well as the owners and employees of M. E. Miller Tire celebrate a ribbon cutting for the company and its changing ownership. M.E. Miller Tire, located at 17386 OH-2 just west of Wauseon, has made a change in ownership. Longtime...
continentalenews.com
Wyatt E. Davis, 2004 – 2022
CONTINENTAL – Wyatt E. Davis, 18, of Continental, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 28, 2004, in Findlay to Larry E. and Rhonda E. (Smith) Davis, his parents survive in Continental. He is also survived by his siblings:...
nbc24.com
Tiffin Mall lands new anchor tenant
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin Mall is getting a new anchor tenant. Hobby Lobby plans to open a store at the mall by late 2023. The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership says the 60,000-square-foot store will create up to 60 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs. The company, along with the...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
hometownstations.com
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
wktn.com
Hardin County Wildlife Officer Ryan Kennedy Speaks to Rotary
Hardin County Wildlife Officer, Ryan Kennedy, spoke to the Kenton Rotary Club about nuisance wildlife. Officer Kennedy provide the club with tips to avoid attracting unwanted wildlife. Keeping food or potential food sources inaccessible is key. Keeping bird feeders where other wildlife cannot reach it, keep pet food inside an in a container with a tight fitting lid. If the opportunistic wildlife do not smell the food or food waste they may move along quickly.
