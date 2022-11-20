Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
4 instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts lost another game, dropping their overall record to 4-6-1 on the season. This is also the first
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
NBC Sports
Once Jalen Hurts started running, Colts had no chance
When the Eagles had a critical 3rd-and-1 early in the fourth quarter? Give the ball to Jalen. When the Eagles had a crucial 4th-and-2 later in the fourth quarter? Give the ball to Jalen. When they had a pivotal 3rd-and-goal in the game's final minutes? Give the ball to Jalen.
How Eagles’ Miles Sanders used a subtle coaching tip in ‘huge play’ to beat Indianapolis Colts
Quiz: Quick, what was the biggest play made by an Eagles player not named Jalen Hurts on the game-winning drive on Sunday?. And we’re tossing out the ballots of all the smart alecks who nominate Jake Elliott’s PAT, which was the final point in the unlikely 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
FOX Sports
Eagles hope 6th 9-1 start in team history is Super Bowl sign
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni whipped off his visor, stood on a bench and shouted in pumped-up excitement toward a small group of Eagles fans that had come to root for their team in yet another victory. The Eagles coach was just getting started in letting his emotions spill...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping the Eagles' Thriller in Indy
The defense was stellar and Jalen Hurts put the offense on his shoulders in the final quarter to eke out a 17-16 win over the Colts
Commanders vs. Texans Notebook: 3 Observations From Washington's 23-10 Win
The Washington Commanders' running game and defense were pivotal against the Houston Texans.
Steelers favorites for the 1st time all season versus the Colts
For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are betting favorites. Pittsburgh has been underdogs in each of their first 10 games and the team is 3-7 during that stretch. But this week the Steelers are preparing to go on the road and take on the...
