ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will both be ranked in the top five of the AP poll for the 12th time when they meet Saturday at the Horseshoe in what’s known as The Game. No other rivalry in the country has as many top-five matchups. The winner will earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a probable spot in the College Football Playoff. “This is what we’ve been striving for all year, 11-0, and now to play The Game,” Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell said. “That’s all we wanted.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO