Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Jim Harbaugh Is Keeping Secrets Ahead Of Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to give much away when it comes to Michigan's injuries heading into next Saturday's game against Ohio State. Harbaugh didn't give an update on star running back Blake Corum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and running back Donovan Edwards. Corum is the big name here and his...
Jim Harbaugh's year-old comment adds another layer of spice to massive Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup
Jim Harbaugh had finally defeated Ohio State. As Michigan’s head coach, he’d lost his first five against the Buckeyes, a failure that had come to define his otherwise pretty successful tenure. It fed some of the cries for his dismissal in 2020, when a 2-4 season ended with a COVID-canceled game against the Buckeyes, an act that seemed merciful.
Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens. He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water. When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do. “I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition,” Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports.”
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker news conference: What he said
Follow along as Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media during his weekly news conference in East Lansing. The Spartans (5-6, 4-4 Big Ten) are coming off a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana. MSU will take on No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in Happy Valley. ...
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, CJ Stroud & JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh's Words
It's here. It's "The Game" week. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State. It's 11-0 against 11-0. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3. Trips to the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff are on the line. To say that this weekend's game between U-M and OSU is huge is a monstrous understatement. Jim Harbaugh spoke about the matchup and called it the meeting of two "superheroes" as he heaped praise onto the Buckeyes. We know how Harbaugh really feels about that team down south, but he kept it respectful at the microphone.
No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan to meet with much at stake
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will both be ranked in the top five of the AP poll for the 12th time when they meet Saturday at the Horseshoe in what’s known as The Game. No other rivalry in the country has as many top-five matchups. The winner will earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a probable spot in the College Football Playoff. “This is what we’ve been striving for all year, 11-0, and now to play The Game,” Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell said. “That’s all we wanted.”
Charges filed against 7 Michigan State players due to brawl after Michigan game
Seven players on the Michigan State football team have been hit with charges after the ruckus in the tunnel after the Spartans lost to Michigan at Anny Arbor. MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight, which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.
Jonah Jackson’s brain injury means Lions likely without top 4 guards on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are feeling the short week, with four of their top offensive guards likely to miss the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Jonah Jackson missed Monday’s session listed with an illness, then appeared on Tuesday’s report with a concussion. And with the...
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes accepts Senior Bowl invite, signaling planned exit
Any hope that Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes might have stuck around for another year appears to be dashed. The starting left tackle recently accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, it was announced Monday morning, signaling his planned college departure. Hayes, listed at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, is a...
Updates on 2023 Michigan WR commit Semaj Morgan before the early signing period
The Wolverine met up with 2023 Est Bloomfield (Mich.) High wide receiver Semaj Morgan at a local training facility on Tuesday. Morgan is slated to sign his letter of intent to Michigan in December and enroll afterwards. Morgan updates us on what’s been happening with him since the fall season ended.
Lions grades: Not much to complain about from Detroit’s dominating win in New York
The Detroit Lions (4-6) beat the New York Giants (7-3) 31-18 in Week 11 action from East Rutherford, New Jersey. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest win:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff was in game-management mode against the Giants. Goff completed 17 of 26 passes for...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0