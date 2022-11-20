ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Keeping Secrets Ahead Of Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to give much away when it comes to Michigan's injuries heading into next Saturday's game against Ohio State. Harbaugh didn't give an update on star running back Blake Corum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and running back Donovan Edwards. Corum is the big name here and his...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jim Harbaugh's year-old comment adds another layer of spice to massive Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup

Jim Harbaugh had finally defeated Ohio State. As Michigan’s head coach, he’d lost his first five against the Buckeyes, a failure that had come to define his otherwise pretty successful tenure. It fed some of the cries for his dismissal in 2020, when a 2-4 season ended with a COVID-canceled game against the Buckeyes, an act that seemed merciful.
The Associated Press

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens. He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water. When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do. “I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition,” Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports.”
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, CJ Stroud & JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh's Words

It's here. It's "The Game" week. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State. It's 11-0 against 11-0. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3. Trips to the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff are on the line. To say that this weekend's game between U-M and OSU is huge is a monstrous understatement. Jim Harbaugh spoke about the matchup and called it the meeting of two "superheroes" as he heaped praise onto the Buckeyes. We know how Harbaugh really feels about that team down south, but he kept it respectful at the microphone.
The Associated Press

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan to meet with much at stake

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — One of the greatest rivalries in sports seems set up for another classic. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will both be ranked in the top five of the AP poll for the 12th time when they meet Saturday at the Horseshoe in what’s known as The Game. No other rivalry in the country has as many top-five matchups. The winner will earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game and a probable spot in the College Football Playoff. “This is what we’ve been striving for all year, 11-0, and now to play The Game,” Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell said. “That’s all we wanted.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charges filed against 7 Michigan State players due to brawl after Michigan game

Seven players on the Michigan State football team have been hit with charges after the ruckus in the tunnel after the Spartans lost to Michigan at Anny Arbor. MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight, which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.
Ann Arbor, MI
