ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Josh Allen, Tyler Bass help Bills beat Browns in Detroit

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7by3_0jHwfuLc00

Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help the host Buffalo Bills record a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area.

James Cook rushed for a career-high 86 yards and Devin Singletary also rushed for 86 yards and tacked on a score for the Bills (7-3), who halted a two-game losing streak. Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass for Buffalo.

Jacoby Brissett passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns for Cleveland (3-7), which lost for the sixth time in the past seven games. Amari Cooper caught eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, but Nick Chubb was held to 19 yards on 14 carries for the Browns.

The game was moved to Detroit due to the epic snowstorm that hit the Buffalo area. On Saturday upon leaving their complex for the airport, the Bills said there were 77 inches of snow on the ground at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Bass matched the franchise record of six field goals for the second time in his career. The original mark was set in 1996 by Steve Christie.

Diggs had four receptions for 48 yards to top 1,000 yards for the fifth straight season. He has 1,033 this year.

The Bills led by three at halftime before Bass expanded the lead to 16-10 with a season-long 56-yard field goal with 9:42 left in the third quarter.

The Browns went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 27 on their next drive but Brissett’s quarterback sneak was stopped for no gain. Buffalo took over and went 73 yards on four plays with Singletary scoring from the 5. A two-point conversion run failed.

Bass kicked fourth-quarter field goals of 49 and 28 yards to make it 28-10. Brissett pulled Cleveland within 12 by hitting Cooper on a 7-yard aerial with 4:11 left in the game before Bass tacked on a 39-yarder with 1:56 remaining.

Brissett tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 19 seconds left.

Buffalo took its first lead of the game at 13-10 on Allen’s 5-yard scoring pass to Diggs with 14 seconds left in the half.

The Browns struck on the opening drive of the game on Brissett’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Cooper. Bass got the Bills on the board with a 42-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the first quarter before Cleveland’s Cade York restored the seven-point margin with a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Buffalo started slow and recorded its initial first down nearly 22 minutes into the game. That drive culminated in Bass’ 36-yard field goal with 4:54 left in the half.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford concussion controversy drawing red flags from NFLPA

Matthew Stafford is once again being evaluated for a concussion after being sacked by the New Orleans Saints on a 3rd-and-8 play in the 3rd quarter. However, the NFLPA is looking at the situation because the Rams say that the quarterback has not been placed in the concussion protocol, per a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
NESN

Jets Player Likes Tweet Criticizing Zach Wilson, Praising Josh Allen

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Zach Wilson hurt the Jets’ chances of beating the Patriots on Sunday. Wilson was lousy in the division rivals’ first meeting of the 2022 NFL season, throwing three interceptions in New York’s Week 8 home loss to New England. But the sophomore quarterback was even worse in the Week 11 series finale, completing only nine of 22 pass attempts for 77 (!) yards in the Jets’ 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Gang Green’s second loss to the Patriots in four weeks, coupled with some other happenings around the AFC, removed New York from the conference’s playoff picture for the time being.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) OL David Qussenberry (ankle) Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns. Detroit Lions (4-6) Did not practice. OL Evan Brown (ankle) DL...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen reveals how man named Squirrel helped dig him out of snowstorm

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pulled out a much needed bounce back win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, but it wasn’t without a bit of suspense beforehand. The contest was moved from Buffalo to Detroit amid the massive snowstorm that hit Buffalo this past weekend, but the ridiculous amount of snow nearly trapped the Bills in Buffalo ahead of their matchup.
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy