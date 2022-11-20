ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Koo's late 53-yard FG lifts Falcons past Fields, Bears 27-24

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDtVy_0jHwfqoi00

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons are still under .500 and still in the thick of the NFC South race.

Younghoe Koo's 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago's Justin Fields to beat the Bears 27-24 on Sunday.

Fields ran for 85 yards with a touchdown despite suffering a left shoulder injury on the Bears' final possession. He was awaiting results of X-rays on the shoulder after the game and said “I'm hurting a little bit.”

Fields said he was hurt on the first play of the Bears' possession following Koo's go-ahead field goal. Fields remained in the game.

“I don't know what happened, to be honest with you,” Fields said. “I just landed on it, I think. ... I was hurting, but it was the last drive of the game. I tried to be there for my teammates."

Fields’ pass for running back David Montgomery was intercepted by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins with 1:07 remaining. A 26-yard run by rookie Tyler Allgeier allowed the Falcons, who rushed for 149 yards, to wind down the clock.

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Bears suffered their fourth consecutive loss. Chicago (3-8) has lost six of seven.

Each quarterback had the most carries for his team. Mariota couldn't match Fields' dual-threat production, but he ran and threw for touchdowns for Atlanta (5-6), which pulled within one-half game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay (5-5) on the Buccaneers' bye week.

“It’s big for the team, and we’ve just got to keep rolling,” Hawkins said. “Everything counts.”

Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who played for the Bears for two years before signing with the Falcons in 2021, set the NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. His 103-yard return in the second quarter broke a tie with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for the mark.

Patterson's lost fumble after a 19-yard run set up Fields' 4-yard scoring run that gave Chicago a 17-7 lead. Patterson atoned for the fumble with his record-breaking return.

“Honestly, man, the fumble — the series before that — was in my head the whole time, you know?" Patterson said. “As a football player, you’ve got to move on to the next play. I was happy when he kicked me the ball because I had just had to go out and make a spark for my team. That’s what I do.”

Mariota had 13 carries for 25 yards, including a 10-yard scoring run for a 24-17 lead in the third quarter. He threw for 131 yards, including a 2-yard scoring pass to Drake London.

Koo's 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half tied it at 17.

SCRAMBLE TIME

Fields' ability to extend a third-and-12 play by scrambling before passing to Equanimeous St. Brown for a 14-yard gain set up Montgomery's 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Fields ran 33.2 yards before completing the pass to St. Brown, the longest scramble on a third-down conversion in the league this season.

HOMECOMING FOR FIELDS

Fields, an Atlanta-area native, began his career at the University of Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. His homecoming came after running for a combined 325 yards in his last two games, setting a two-game NFL record for quarterbacks.

Fields said his goal is “just keep getting better. Take each day on its own and keep working to control what you can control.”

INJURIES

Bears: DE Trevis Gipson left early in the second quarter with a leg injury. Taco Charlton, who was signed Wednesday off waivers from the Saints practice squad, replaced Gipson. ... Montgomery was removed late in the first half and escorted to the medical tent. He quickly returned to the game. ... CB Kyler Gordon was escorted to the locker room with a possible head injury in the third quarter.

Falcons: DE Ta’Quon Graham was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out. ... TE Kyle Pitts had an 18-yard catch early in the third quarter but left with a knee injury following a big hit by safety Eddie Jackson. Pitts jogged off the field before the team announced he was questionable to return.

UP NEXT

Bears: At New York Jets on Nov. 27.

Falcons: At Washington on Nov. 27.

———

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFC special teams player of the week

When you set a record for career kickoff return touchdowns, it’s a pretty good bet that you’re going to wind up as your conference’s special teams player of the week. That’s exactly how things played out for Cordarrelle Patterson. The NFL named the Falcons veteran as the conference’s best special teamer for Week 11.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-7, and boy was their latest loss ugly. Needing a win to keep their head above water in the hunt for the NFC West, the Cardinals had their head shoved down by the San Francisco 49ers in embarrassing 38-10 fashion. Arizona, who held a 3-0...
ABC News

Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette secure 76-72 OT win over SMU

DALLAS -- Jordan Brown scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday night. Zhuric Phelps converted a three-point play for SMU with 24 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied 67-67. Louisiana-Lafayette outscored SMU 9-5 in the extra period. Brown added eight...
LAFAYETTE, LA
102.5 The Bone

Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL career kick-return TD record

ATLANTA — Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL’s career record for kickoff returns for a touchdown in electric fashion on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons running back scored his ninth career touchdown on a kickoff return, splitting the Chicago Bears’ special teams coverage and racing for a 103-yard touchdown during the Falcons’ 27-24 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ESPN reported.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game. T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists.. Oshae Brissett scores had 18 points as the Pacers bench accounted for 71 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC News

ABC News

915K+
Followers
193K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy