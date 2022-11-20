ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, PA

Wahab scores 23 to lead Georgetown over La Salle 69-62

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Qudus Wahab scored 23 points as Georgetown beat La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday.

Wahab added seven rebounds for the Hoyas (3-2). Brandon Murray scored 16 points with six rebounds.

The Explorers (2-3) were led by the 14 points of Jhamir Brickus. Anwar Gill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Khalil Brantley finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

La Salle outscored Georgetown by 13 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Georgetown is a Wednesday matchup with American at home, while La Salle hosts Binghamton on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led 4-3 after nearly the first two minutes and the Raiders never got the lead. Madison Greene scored a season-high 17 points, Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon added 16 apiece and Taylor Thierry posted 15 points for the Buckeyes. Mikulasikova scored 11 points in the second quarter as Ohio State went on a 17-2 run. The Buckeyes entered halftime with a 56-28 lead.
FAIRBORN, OH
The Associated Press

Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%. The Badgers (4-0) survived a slow-paced game that came down to the final seconds. The Flyers (3-2) had a final possession for the win with Kobe Elvis looking to drive, but Max Klesmit blocked Elvis’ runner out of bounds with 2 seconds left and 1 on the shot clock. The Flyers inbounded the ball to Elvis for a catch-and-pull shot from the right wing, but he couldn’t get it off in time for the shot-clock violation. The Badgers ended it with Tyler Wahl’s long heave to Klesmit at midcourt for a catch that killed the clock.
MADISON, WI
ABC News

Montana beats Montana State-Northern 63-51

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Josh Bannan scored 15 points as Montana beat NAIA-member Montana State-Northern 63-51 on Tuesday. Bannan also added 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-3). Dischon Thomas scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 5 from distance), and added seven rebounds. Jonathan Brown finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.
MISSOULA, MT
