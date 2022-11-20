ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No federal aid to restart Michigan nuclear power plant

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
The federal government has turned down a request for financial aid to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, the owner said.

Holtec International said it was notified Friday by the U.S. Energy Department.

The Palisades plant along Lake Michigan, formerly owned by Entergy, was shut down last spring after generating electricity for more than 50 years.

With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's support , Holtec, a company that specializes in decommissioning nuclear plants, applied for federal aid to keep it going. She said it would help economic development in the state.

But the Biden administration said no, The Herald-Palladium reported.

"We fully understood that what we were attempting to do, restarting a shuttered nuclear plant, would be both a challenge and a first for the nuclear industry,” said Pat O'Brien, Holtec's director of government affairs.

Palisades critics were pleased with the government's decision. A coalition of environmental groups wrote a letter in September, saying the site didn't qualify for the program.

“For the sake of Michiganders’ health, safety, security, environment and pocketbooks, we are very thankful this zombie reactor nightmare has finally ended,” the group Beyond Nuclear said.

SEE PAST COVERAGE FROM FOX 17: Community discusses possible plans to restart Palisades Nuclear Plant

Comments / 26

Iva Norton
2d ago

of course there is no funding for Clean nuclear energy.The money for nuclear doesn't go to China like wind and solar farms do. If the Federal government cared about America and our jobs nuclear would be pushed.If those in charge really believed the green energy platform they would have built their mansions in the mountains not at all the edge of the seas.think about it people

Reply
21
>>>>
2d ago

what good are these demorats doing for us now? they scream about rebuilding the grid yet they won't convince the nrc to reopen palisades. wth? I'm not surprised. think of the jobs and low cost electric we are missing out on. is it because their money is invested in wind turbines and solar panels? it wouldn't surprise me one bit.

Reply
14
Dave Riemenschneider
2d ago

My dad worked at one, the tree huggers don’t do research. Atomic power is far cleaner than coal but they want to shut them all off

Reply(1)
17
