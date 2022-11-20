Read full article on original website
North Platte Post
Volunteers sought to 'Share a Meal' in North Platte on Thanksgiving
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Thanksgiving is a time for food, family, and friends. But for some, it can mean wondering where their next meal is going to come from. With the North Platte Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program not delivering on Thanksgiving Day, many residents will be without the meal they depend on and cannot cook for themselves.
North Platte Public Transit to close for Thanksgiving holiday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-City of North Platte Public transit will be closed Nov. 24-26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations will resume on Nov. 28. Contact public transit at 308-532-1370.
WOWT
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
Indianola man seriously injured in hunting accident
An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident at about 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old male who was following him and another hunter up an embankment. The man was flown to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.
North Platte Habitat for Humanity auctions mailboxes for fundraiser
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, the 2022 Mailbox Auction, will be held on December 6 at the Prairie Arts Center Grand Room. The theme for this event, “Everyone deserves a place to receive their mail,” coincides with Habitat for Humanity’s overarching philosophy that “Everyone deserves a decent place to live.”
Hershey Schools, Birdwood Beef team up to provide fresh beef for school meals
HERSHEY, Neb.-Locally grown beef is now on the menu for Hershey students, thanks to a historic partnership between the school district and family-owned cattle company Birdwood Beef. “We believe it is important to show our students that locally grown beef is the best source of beef,” said Jane Davis, Superintendent...
Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend
OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
KETV.com
20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident
RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
North Platte Post
Knights hold off late surge by Broncos to seal home win
Ramiah Adedigba scored 23 points to lead all scorers, as North Platte hung on late to defeat Hastings College JV 98-95 in a tightly contested battle on the hardwood Tuesday night. Adedigba connected on 9-of-16 of his shots from the field, while North Platte as a team shot 45.8 percent...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir temporarily closed for repairs
The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed until further notice starting Nov. 17 so repairs to the boat ramp may begin. Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
KSNB Local4
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Crime of the Week: Firefighting gear stolen from vehicle in Brady
On October 14th 2022, an unknown subject entered a vehicle that was parked near Brady School. The subject drove the vehicle a block away and proceeded to remove several items from inside of the vehicle. Among the items stolen was a large amount of Fire Fighting gear that belonged to a volunteer firefighter. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $3500.
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
North Platte Post
