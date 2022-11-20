ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

Volunteers sought to 'Share a Meal' in North Platte on Thanksgiving

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Thanksgiving is a time for food, family, and friends. But for some, it can mean wondering where their next meal is going to come from. With the North Platte Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program not delivering on Thanksgiving Day, many residents will be without the meal they depend on and cannot cook for themselves.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WOWT

Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Indianola man seriously injured in hunting accident

An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident at about 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old male who was following him and another hunter up an embankment. The man was flown to Bryan West Medical Trauma Center in Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.
INDIANOLA, NE
North Platte Post

Keith County Fairgrounds get crafty this weekend

OGALLALA, Neb.-Things are going to get crafty this weekend at the Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. The Annual Keith County Craft Fair will be held at the fairgrounds on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Organizers say there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, email...
OGALLALA, NE
KETV.com

20-year-old Indianola man shot in deer hunting incident

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident on Sunday around 5 p.m. This comes after the Saturday NGPC report of an Omaha man accidentally shot in a hunting accident — the fourth reported hunting accident in 2022, and the third in three days.
INDIANOLA, NE
North Platte Post

🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff

Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Knights hold off late surge by Broncos to seal home win

Ramiah Adedigba scored 23 points to lead all scorers, as North Platte hung on late to defeat Hastings College JV 98-95 in a tightly contested battle on the hardwood Tuesday night. Adedigba connected on 9-of-16 of his shots from the field, while North Platte as a team shot 45.8 percent...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

