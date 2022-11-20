Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Related
San Antonio actor Nicolas Cantu stars in Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'
He plays the friend of lead character Sammy Fabelman.
KSAT 12
Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’
SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
KENS 5
Buyers beware: San Antonio family warns about 'hazardous' heating blanket
Paige Bourquin says her ‘CURECURE’ electric blanket nearly caught fire. Reviews show others were also burned by their experience.
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
flicksandfood.com
Amazing Fall Pie Options at This Fantastic Bakery You Should Check Out
Amazing Fall Pie Options You Will Want to Cut into at Your Thanksgiving Feast. These amazing fall pie options can be preordered now through Nov 20th. This Fantastic Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, has the tastiest Thanksgiving pie options that are as beautiful as they are delicious. About the Pies. Each of...
Recovery Route: San Antonio man running across Texas to raise money for sober-living program
Kenneth Anderlitch will run the entire width of Texas, starting in El Paso and ending in Logansport, Louisiana.
fb101.com
HOTEL EMMA AT PEARL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO EXPERT CULINARY MINDS: PASTRY CHEF SOFIA TEJEDA & CHEF DE CUISINE AMARIS DIAZ
Hotel Emma at Pearl, a luxe hotel housed in a former 19th century brewery in the heart of San Antonio, welcomes Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda and Chef de Cuisine Amaris Diaz to lead the property’s rich epicurean programs across its renowned dining destinations. The duo carries on the legacy of Emma Koehler – Former CEO of Pearl Brewery and the hotel’s namesake – as a female powerhouse to continue telling the property’s gastronomic story alongside new Executive Chef Jorge Luis Hernandez.
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
KSAT 12
St. Mary’s Strip bar owners rally for Colorado victims while SAPD increases patrols amid shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs has bar and club owners on the St. Mary’s Strip in San Antonio rallying together to reassure patrons that all are welcome to their establishments. Aaron Pena owns the Squeezebox on the strip, and like many...
He did it! 10-year-old Humble mariachi prodigy places first in San Antonio competition
The 10-year-old prodigy, who won a nationally-renowned competition, says he hopes to become a famous mariachi singer just like the late Vicente Fernandez.
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
news4sanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio one-bedroom apartment in Westover Hills
Want to live near SeaWorld? How much do you think it will cost?
Remembering Southwest ISD's lasting tribute to the Space Shuttle Challenger victims
These are the people behind the school names.
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
KSAT 12
Where to cut your own Christmas tree in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Cut your own Christmas tree farms might seem like something you can only do up north but there are actually several Christmas tree farms in the San Antonio area. If chopping down your own Christmas tree has been on your holiday wish list, you can make...
Comments / 1