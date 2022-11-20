ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Braun
2d ago

Such a lack of class not accepting the will of the voters and not conceding graciously....just like Trump. Absolutely discraceful and definitely low class.

Pedro Lara
2d ago

Because Hobbs lied in her campaign ads. And just lying about Lake. She has no plans on securing the borders. Joe wants the illegals to come in. And that’s exactly what Hobbs going to do and just let the illegals in. Without knowing who they are or where they came from. But I guess that’s what they wanted. Open borders.

Jim Beaman
2d ago

that would be all the Liberals that moved into the Phoenix area that are now moving back to California Oregon and Washington State along with the Dominion installed with the BG virus

MSNBC

Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election

The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
Hilltop

Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Georgia court rejects GOP appeal, Saturday early voting goes forward

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday denied the state GOP and national Republican groups' attempt to stop in-person early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the state's high-profile Senate runoff. Driving the news: In an order Wednesday, all justices agreed to deny Republicans' request to overturn two lower court rulings, which...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona election official in hiding after receiving death threats

An Arizona election official has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats for his handling of the 2022 midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a lifelong Republican, confirmed to a local television station that he has been moved to an "undisclosed location" and assigned a security detail following a volatile election cycle in which a majority of former President Donald Trump-backed candidates centered their campaigns on unfounded claims that a mass fraud had been perpetrated on Arizonans and that their votes were not counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Arizona’s AG wades into post-election tension in Maricopa County

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) has waded into tensions over election concerns in Maricopa County, demanding answers about some Election Day printing issues before state election send in final election results. The Arizona Attorney General Office’s Elections Integrity Unit has received “hundreds of complaints” about the state’s election administration...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results

Two rural Arizona counties have voted to delay certifying their ballot canvasses as some in the GOP claim voters were disenfranchised. Cochise County, a Republican-leaning area in the state’s southeastern corner, delayed its certification on Friday after three conspiracy theorists claimed the county’s vote-counting machines were not properly certified.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Hispanics will hold nearly all New Mexico statewide office

New Mexico has elected the most Latinos to statewide office of any state — and they're all Democrats. Hispanics will now hold almost all statewide offices in New Mexico. The big picture: The Democratic sweep in the state with the highest percentage of Hispanics illustrates their loyalty in the state to the Democratic Party despite some GOP gains in places like South Texas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Axios

GOP states seek to keep Title 42 border policy

Fifteen Republican-led states are pushing a last-minute legal effort to keep alive a controversial COVID-19 policy that cites threats to public health to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, according to a new court filing. Why it matters: Title 42 — used 2.4 million times over the course of more...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats

Candidates for Superintendent of. Public Instruction Tom Horne (left) and Kathy Hoffman take. questions at The Arizona Republic.|| Screenshot The Arizona Republic. Opinion: Kathy Hoffman narrowly lost her education superintendent seat. That should set off warning bells among Arizona Democrats: Don’t get cocky. By Phil Boas ||Arizona Republic. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

In Georgia's Senate runoff, everyone campaigns with Brian Kemp

Ahead of the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff, both Republican Herschel Walker and the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, are tying themselves to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's popularity following his nearly 8-point general election win. Driving the news: Warnock’s campaign recently released a statewide TV ad featuring a Republican voter...
GEORGIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE
