Leslie Braun
2d ago
Such a lack of class not accepting the will of the voters and not conceding graciously....just like Trump. Absolutely discraceful and definitely low class.
Pedro Lara
2d ago
Because Hobbs lied in her campaign ads. And just lying about Lake. She has no plans on securing the borders. Joe wants the illegals to come in. And that’s exactly what Hobbs going to do and just let the illegals in. Without knowing who they are or where they came from. But I guess that’s what they wanted. Open borders.
Jim Beaman
2d ago
that would be all the Liberals that moved into the Phoenix area that are now moving back to California Oregon and Washington State along with the Dominion installed with the BG virus
