Jonesborough farm gives back to community
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First opens doors on new location
KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
Johnson City Press
Oasis of Kingsport honors Capt. Herb Ladley
KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors. A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
supertalk929.com
Candyland Christmas to light up downtown Johnson City on Nov. 26
This Saturday marks the beginning of Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas, an annual event that floods the downtown area with hundreds of Christmas trees. Organizers say more than 150 trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofits will cover both King Commons and Founders Park. The installation is free to the...
East Tennessean
Screenplay documents devastating reality of homelessness
To raise awareness for Hunger and Homelessness Week, Volunteer ETSU hosted a variety of events including a screening of the documentary “Lead Me Home.”. The screenplay explored the stories of people who are without a place to call home in large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington.
wjhl.com
Holiday Events in Marion, Virginia
(WJHL) Ken Heath from Marion, Virginia shares information on upcoming events within the town over the next few weeks. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
The Tomahawk
City puts trash collection on notice
The proper disposal of trash and the health and safety of the town’s sanitation workers became a priority on the council’s agenda at its recent meeting in Mountain City. The uncompromising discussion focused on the community’s responsibility and the subsequent notices to be distributed by the sanitation workers when deemed necessary.
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
supertalk929.com
Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia
The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
Small businesses remind people to shop local this Black Friday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As Black Friday quickly approaches, small businesses want to remind you to shop local. Mahoney’s Outfitters, a family-owned business in Johnson City, has seen the effects of price increases and has tried its best not to let it interfere too much with its in-store prices. Owner, Dan Mahoney, says more […]
supertalk929.com
Tree lighting, Whoville Christmas happening in Jonesborough on Saturday
The Town of Jonesborough is kicking off the holiday season this weekend with its annual tree lighting ceremony and Whoville Christmas. Festivities start Saturday morning at 11 with a Whoville Christmas. For free, families can meet the Grinch himself, and those who come dressed as a Whoville character will receive a “Grinch treat” until 3 PM.
erwinrecord.net
Town finds documentation lacking to allow public events
The Capitol Theatre finds itself center stage in an inspection battle with the Town of Erwin. Capitol Theatre owner Robert Fury was advised by the Town to obtain a structural engineer to sign off on a report that the building was structurally sound so the building could be occupied. “(Fury)...
People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
Downtown Johnson City clothing store to close next month, online sales to continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of downtown Johnson City’s clothing stores will close its doors late in December. Flashback Heat, located at 327 E Main Street, buys, sells and trades clothing from previous decades. Sporting a logo reminiscent of Blockbuster’s, the store hones in on 90s elements and eras of clothing. The store announced […]
wcyb.com
Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
