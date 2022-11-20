ESPN shakes up their college football power rankings after Week 12

It was a wild Week 12 around the country and for the Wisconsin Badgers, and while Wisconsin didn’t sneak into ESPN’s power rankings after their road win, there were a number of major shakeups elsewhere.

TCU pulled out a clutch win, Michigan survived late, Ohio State had a big second half to restore order at Maryland, and Tennessee fell off a cliff in Week 12.

Where do the Big Ten powers stand in the latest ESPN power rankings? Michigan and Ohio State obviously lead the way as they get ready for their season-defining clash in Week 13.

Here is a look at the post-Week 12 ESPN power rankings:

25

Troy Trojans: 9-2

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall celebrates with his team after a 10-9 victory against the Army Black Knights at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. UL Monroe, 34-16

at Arkansas State

24

Texas: 7-4

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball off to Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the Texas Longhorns football game against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Last Week

Won at Kansas, 55-14

vs. Baylor

23

Ole Miss: 8-3

Last Week

Lost at Arkansas, 42-27

vs. Mississippi State

22

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: 9-1

Nov 12, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Jarrett Guest (7) sets for a pass in the fourth quarter against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

IDLE

at James Madison

21

Cincinnati Bearcats: 9-2

Last Week

Won at Temple, 23-3

vs. Tulane

20

Oregon State: 8-3

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman B.J. Green II (35) hits Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) as he throws the ball at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Last Week

Won at Arizona State, 31-7

vs. Oregon

19

UCLA Bruins: 8-3

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. USC, 48-45

at California

18

North Carolina: 9-2

Nov 19, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball to wide receiver Josh Downs (11) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost vs. Georgia Tech, 21-17

vs. NC State

17

Tulane Green Wave: 9-2

Nov 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Iverson Celestine (8) runs the ball against against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. SMU, 59-24

at Cincinnati

16

Florida State Seminoles: 8-3

Nov 19, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State University tight end Markeston Douglas (85) catches a one-handed touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

15

Utah: 8-3

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at Oregon, 20-17

at Colorado

14

Washington Huskies: 9-2

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies safety Alex Cook (5) tackles Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) following a reception during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Colorado, 54-7

at Washington State

13

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-3

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Boston College, 44-0

12

Kansas State Wildcats: 8-3

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at West Virginia, 48-31

vs. Kansas

11

Oregon Ducks: 9-2

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Utah, 20-17

at Oregon State

10

Penn State Nittany Lions: 9-2

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Rutgers, 55-10

vs. Michigan State

9

Tennessee Volunteers: 9-2

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Lost at South Carolina, 63-38

at Vanderbilt

8

Alabama Crimson Tide: 9-2

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won vs. Austin Peay, 34-0

vs. Auburn

7

Clemson Tigers: 9-1

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Last Week

Won vs. Miami, 40-10

vs. South Carolina

6

LSU Tigers: 9-1

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Last Week

Won vs. UAB, 41-10

at Texas A&M

5

USC Trojans: 9-1

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at UCLA, 48-45

vs. Notre Dame

4

TCU Horned Frogs: 11-0

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Baylor, 29-28

vs. Iowa State

3

Michigan Wolverines: 11-0

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor. Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field

Last Week

Won vs. Illinois, 19-17

at Ohio State

2

Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0

Last Week

Won at Maryland, 43-30

vs. Michigan

1

Georgia Bulldogs: 11-0

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week

Won at Kentucky, 16-6

vs. Georgia Tech