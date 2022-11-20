ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 12: Time to decide who is on top

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After wild Week 12 in the Big Ten that saw a number of near upsets, Wisconsin pulling out a late victory at Nebraska to become bowl eligible, and a number of crazy finishes, the dust is settling on the regular season.

Next week, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines will meet to decide things in the Big Ten East, with a Big Ten Championship game berth and likely College Football Playoff berth on the line.

Rivalry week also heads to Madison, as the Badgers look to avenge last year’s late loss to Minnesota.

Where do the Badgers stand and what do things look like at the top? Here are our BadgersWire Big Ten power rankings after Week 12:

14

Northwestern: 1-10

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a disastrous season in Evanston, and Northwestern dropped their Week 12 matchup against Purdue. It was another embarrassing showing from the offense, scoring 9 points while struggling in every facet.

13

Nebraska: 3-8

LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 19: Running back Isaac Guerendo #20 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass against linebacker Javin Wright #33 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

How do they do it? Week after week Nebraska finds a way to lose a close game. It’s astounding yet believable at this point. Nebraska outplayed Wisconsin for long stretches on Saturday but found a way to give a game-winning drive to Graham Mertz and crew.

12

Rutgers: 4-7

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State was unsurprisingly all over Rutgers on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights were lit up for 55 points as they continued to struggle on both sides of the ball.

11

Michigan State: 5-6

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State did their best Nebraska impression in a double-overtime loss to Indiana. How did they find a way to blow a 24-7 lead at home? Indiana was able to unleash their running game and carry it to a victory.

10

Indiana: 4-7

It hasn’t been a great season in Bloomington, but Saturday’s comeback win over Michigan State was certainly a highlight. Indiana running back Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the dramatic victory.

9

Purdue: 7-4

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) scrambles as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

An unimpressive win against Northwestern defined Purdue’s Week 12. The Boilermakers have been an extremely inconsistent group in 2022, showing high-level flashes mixed with low lows. It’s rivalry week against Indiana waiting for the Boilermakers.

8

Maryland: 6-5

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Well we said Purdue had an unimpressive win, but Maryland had arguably the most impressive loss of the bunch in Week 12.

Taulia Tagovailoa kept them in it against No. 2 Ohio State, and the Terrapins even went into the half with a 13-10 lead over the Buckeyes.

7

Wisconsin: 6-5

Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

How did they do it? Who knows, but they did. Wisconsin played arguably their worst half of football all season in the first half at Nebraska, but came out on top thanks to clutch play from Mertz and the offense coupled with more solid defense.

6

Minnesota: 7-4

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) breaks a tackle from New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It was another big day for Mo Ibrahim in the loss to Iowa, but the inconsistencies continued for Minnesota. It all ends in Madison with the Battle for the Axe on Saturday.

5

Illinois: 7-4

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Fighting Illini have come back to earth in recent weeks, but had an excellent chance to knock off Michigan on Saturday. The offense got going late, but the Wolverines pulled it out in the end.

4

Iowa: 7-4

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa continues to control their own destiny in the Big Ten West, and all they need is a win over Nebraska to get into the championship game. The offense is still nothing to write home about, but Phil Parker’s defense has carried the Hawkeyes further than many thought they could go.

3

Penn State: 9-2

Penn State players laugh as they pretend to drop the Governor’s Victory Bell trophy after defeating Minnesota, 45-17, in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Penn State ran all over Rutgers on Saturday, en route to a 55-10 win. The Nittany Lions had a two-headed ground attack of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who combined for over 175 yards.

2

Michigan:

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It was close, but Michigan avoided a monster upset on Saturday in a late home win over Illinois. Ohio State will once again define the end of their season as the Wolverines look to take down the Buckeyes once again.

1

Ohio State: 11-0

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

This one is easy. The Buckeyes didn’t have their best day at Maryland, but Ohio State has the highest ceiling of any team in the conference and it isn’t particularly close. The No. 2 team in the country will welcome Michigan on Saturday.

