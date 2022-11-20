Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 12: Time to decide who is on top
After wild Week 12 in the Big Ten that saw a number of near upsets, Wisconsin pulling out a late victory at Nebraska to become bowl eligible, and a number of crazy finishes, the dust is settling on the regular season.
Next week, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines will meet to decide things in the Big Ten East, with a Big Ten Championship game berth and likely College Football Playoff berth on the line.
Rivalry week also heads to Madison, as the Badgers look to avenge last year’s late loss to Minnesota.
Where do the Badgers stand and what do things look like at the top? Here are our BadgersWire Big Ten power rankings after Week 12:
14
Northwestern: 1-10
It’s been a disastrous season in Evanston, and Northwestern dropped their Week 12 matchup against Purdue. It was another embarrassing showing from the offense, scoring 9 points while struggling in every facet.
13
Nebraska: 3-8
How do they do it? Week after week Nebraska finds a way to lose a close game. It’s astounding yet believable at this point. Nebraska outplayed Wisconsin for long stretches on Saturday but found a way to give a game-winning drive to Graham Mertz and crew.
12
Rutgers: 4-7
Penn State was unsurprisingly all over Rutgers on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights were lit up for 55 points as they continued to struggle on both sides of the ball.
11
Michigan State: 5-6
Michigan State did their best Nebraska impression in a double-overtime loss to Indiana. How did they find a way to blow a 24-7 lead at home? Indiana was able to unleash their running game and carry it to a victory.
10
Indiana: 4-7
It hasn’t been a great season in Bloomington, but Saturday’s comeback win over Michigan State was certainly a highlight. Indiana running back Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the dramatic victory.
9
Purdue: 7-4
An unimpressive win against Northwestern defined Purdue’s Week 12. The Boilermakers have been an extremely inconsistent group in 2022, showing high-level flashes mixed with low lows. It’s rivalry week against Indiana waiting for the Boilermakers.
8
Maryland: 6-5
Well we said Purdue had an unimpressive win, but Maryland had arguably the most impressive loss of the bunch in Week 12.
Taulia Tagovailoa kept them in it against No. 2 Ohio State, and the Terrapins even went into the half with a 13-10 lead over the Buckeyes.
7
Wisconsin: 6-5
How did they do it? Who knows, but they did. Wisconsin played arguably their worst half of football all season in the first half at Nebraska, but came out on top thanks to clutch play from Mertz and the offense coupled with more solid defense.
6
Minnesota: 7-4
It was another big day for Mo Ibrahim in the loss to Iowa, but the inconsistencies continued for Minnesota. It all ends in Madison with the Battle for the Axe on Saturday.
5
Illinois: 7-4
The Fighting Illini have come back to earth in recent weeks, but had an excellent chance to knock off Michigan on Saturday. The offense got going late, but the Wolverines pulled it out in the end.
4
Iowa: 7-4
Iowa continues to control their own destiny in the Big Ten West, and all they need is a win over Nebraska to get into the championship game. The offense is still nothing to write home about, but Phil Parker’s defense has carried the Hawkeyes further than many thought they could go.
3
Penn State: 9-2
Penn State ran all over Rutgers on Saturday, en route to a 55-10 win. The Nittany Lions had a two-headed ground attack of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, who combined for over 175 yards.
2
Michigan:
It was close, but Michigan avoided a monster upset on Saturday in a late home win over Illinois. Ohio State will once again define the end of their season as the Wolverines look to take down the Buckeyes once again.
1
Ohio State: 11-0
This one is easy. The Buckeyes didn’t have their best day at Maryland, but Ohio State has the highest ceiling of any team in the conference and it isn’t particularly close. The No. 2 team in the country will welcome Michigan on Saturday.
