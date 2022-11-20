ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player

The Washington Wizards have gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 season with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games. On Sunday, they beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 to win their second straight game. Before they played the Hornets, the team announced they had signed Devon Dotson...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Barnes continues hot stretch in Kings’ seventh straight victory

Ten years after exiting North Carolina for the NBA Draft, Harrison Barnes is still putting up numbers as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season's first 16 games, Barnes has been a big reason for the early season success in Sacramento. While...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Preview: Wizards head to Miami for first of two-game stint against the Heat

The Wizards have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep moving on that path as they head to Miami to battle the Heat. These two teams played each other less than a week ago in D.C. with the Wizards coming out on top (and will meet once again on Friday night). Can they do it again? Here's everything you need to know.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83

Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Heat take on the Wizards on 4-game losing streak

Washington Wizards (10-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup against Washington as losers of four straight games. The Heat have gone 2-1 against division opponents. Miami averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it...
WASHINGTON, DC

