NBA ROUNDUP: Warriors lose by 45 to Pelicans as Curry, Thompson, and Green are given night off, while Bulls ends Celtics nine-game winning streak
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. "He was fantastic all game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Ingram, who hit 12 of...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
Yardbarker
Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player
The Washington Wizards have gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 season with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games. On Sunday, they beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 to win their second straight game. Before they played the Hornets, the team announced they had signed Devon Dotson...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant & Russell Westbrook Speak to Chemistry They Began Building In Washington
The Los Angeles Lakers recently got back some key pieces to their rotation with Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returning from thumb injuries. Bryant, in particular, has given the Lakers a big boost the last couple of games as they previously lacked size outside of Anthony Davis. In his first...
Centre Daily
Barnes continues hot stretch in Kings’ seventh straight victory
Ten years after exiting North Carolina for the NBA Draft, Harrison Barnes is still putting up numbers as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season's first 16 games, Barnes has been a big reason for the early season success in Sacramento. While...
With Bradley Beal ailing, Wizards set to face Heat
The Washington Wizards have enjoyed a reversal of fortune by walking away with six wins in their last seven games,
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Miami for first of two-game stint against the Heat
The Wizards have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep moving on that path as they head to Miami to battle the Heat. These two teams played each other less than a week ago in D.C. with the Wizards coming out on top (and will meet once again on Friday night). Can they do it again? Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
Wizards Fit Check [November 18th & 20th]
The Wizards threw it back on the court celebrating their 25th name change anniversary and brought the heat in their off court looks
Injury Report: James Harden and Joel Embiid OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers will not have Harden or Embiid vs. Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
FOX Sports
Heat take on the Wizards on 4-game losing streak
Washington Wizards (10-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (7-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup against Washington as losers of four straight games. The Heat have gone 2-1 against division opponents. Miami averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it...
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
