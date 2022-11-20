ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB, Offense Become Predictable vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts could not get the victory in interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s home debut, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16. While the defense did its part, holding the Eagles to their lowest-scoring game of the season, the Colts’ offense came up short, beating themselves with costly mistakes and poor execution.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?

The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson was added late to the estimated practice report on Monday with an illness. On Tuesday, Jackson was listed as out on the estimated report, but the report included the talented offensive lineman was not available due to a "concussion”. As a result, Detroit will...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?

HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Bills Injury Report: Tremaine Edmunds & A.J. Epenesa ‘A Stretch’ For Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills are working on a very short week due to their Thanksgiving game versus the Detroit Lions following the 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quick turnaround provides challenges in preparation for rehab, and the Bills are feeling the effects of it. Speaking with the media this week, head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates on several players, including Tremaine Edmunds (linebacker) and A.J. Epenesa (defensive end). McDermott categorized both as “a stretch" as to whether they will play.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game

Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week. New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

NFL.com’s Ominous Message: ‘Changes Sure to Continue’ at Broncos HQ

Just when you thought the Denver Broncos couldn’t embarrass themselves any further, Nathaniel Hackett essentially said, “Hold my beer.”. Getting swept by a Las Vegas Raiders team, led by Josh McDaniels and without Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, while boasting one of the worst passing defenses in the league, is a firable offense. Since Denver was already below Las Vegas in last week's NFL power rankings, the Broncos remain static in the rankings.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Todd Downing Calls Arrest ‘Devastating’

NASHVILLE – Todd Downing has a job to do, and he intends to do it to the best of his ability even as the uncertainty of discipline and legal entanglements hang over him due to an off-the-field incident nearly a week ago. “Right now, my focus is on being...
NASHVILLE, TN

