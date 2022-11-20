Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Centre Daily
Bills Injury Report: Tremaine Edmunds & A.J. Epenesa ‘A Stretch’ For Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills are working on a very short week due to their Thanksgiving game versus the Detroit Lions following the 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quick turnaround provides challenges in preparation for rehab, and the Bills are feeling the effects of it. Speaking with the media this week, head coach Sean McDermott provided injury updates on several players, including Tremaine Edmunds (linebacker) and A.J. Epenesa (defensive end). McDermott categorized both as “a stretch" as to whether they will play.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
Centre Daily
Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
Centre Daily
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB, Offense Become Predictable vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts could not get the victory in interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s home debut, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16. While the defense did its part, holding the Eagles to their lowest-scoring game of the season, the Colts’ offense came up short, beating themselves with costly mistakes and poor execution.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Lions Out against Bills
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson was added late to the estimated practice report on Monday with an illness. On Tuesday, Jackson was listed as out on the estimated report, but the report included the talented offensive lineman was not available due to a "concussion”. As a result, Detroit will...
Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs
For the second time in three weeks, the quarterback is in concussion protocol.
Centre Daily
Jets Make Zach Wilson Decision For Bears Game
Zach Wilson will not start at quarterback against the Bears this week. New York's players were informed during a team meeting on Wednesday that Wilson will be benched, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. On Monday, following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots featuring 103 total yards on offense, Jets head...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?
The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
Centre Daily
Matchups Where Bears Own the Edge Over Jets
The Bears and New York Jets are two teams with polar opposite situations revolving around the quarterback position. The Jets are poised for a playoff berth with five wins in seven games, the only losses coming against New England. They possess a strong defense and much-improved play on the offensive line, as well as at receiver. They only lack a quarterback who has the leadership skills to take them where they need to go next in the rebuild.
Centre Daily
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
Centre Daily
Chiefs Injury Updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the luckiest in the durability department as of late, seeing multiple players miss varying amounts of time due to injuries. There was still plenty to sort out in that regard when head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Wednesday morning, but Reid was able to provide some additional information about some of his injured players.
Centre Daily
Can Houston Texans Survive Dangerous Miami Dolphins Offense?
HOUSTON -- The Miami Dolphins are headlined by a dangerous offense. Now, they're the last-place Texans' latest problem to face during a dismal season. With resurgent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his career and having recovered from a scary concussion and creative first-year coach Mike McDaniel at the controls dialing up well-crafted plays, the Dolphins have been prolific.
Centre Daily
Rams Cautiously Waiting on More Information Following Matthew Stafford’s Injury
Injuries continue to pile up on the Los Angeles Rams; after losing Cooper Kupp to a season-ending ankle injury, quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol following the 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stafford would return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing the 27-17 loss to the...
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni is an Emotional Person Coaching an Emotional Game, So What?
Nick Sirianni is an emotional person coaching an emotional sport. Earlier in the week, the Eagles head coach mentioned his Italian heritage and how people from that background tend to get emotional. Your choice: take him or leave him. It’s really that simple. My advice: take him. The guy...
Centre Daily
RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Once again, Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is to recognize players around the league who "exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field." This is the fourth straight year that Chubb has been nominated for the award. Chubb runs the ball hard...
Centre Daily
Same Problems Plague Hawks in Loss to Cavaliers
The Atlanta Hawks entered Monday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers with little room for error. Not only was Atlanta an underdog, but they were without starting small forward De'Andre Hunter. Cleveland's superior offense does not need any help, but Hunter's absence was a shot in their arm. Donovan Mitchell,...
Centre Daily
Devin Hester Among Semifinalsts for Hall of Fame
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second straight year, Bears return man Devin Hester has made it as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hester was also a finalist last year and the 15 finalists will be named in January from the list of 28 semifinalists released by the hall on Tuesday.
