How many straight years has Wisconsin been bowl eligible?

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
It took 60 minutes at Nebraska and there were a number of moments when it looked like it would come down to the Minnesota matchup, but Wisconsin picked up their sixth win of the season on Saturday.

With the win, Wisconsin is bowl-eligible yet again. For older Badger fans, this was once far from a year-to-year given, but in recent years it has become the norm. After their sixth win of the year, Wisconsin became bowl eligible for the 21st consecutive season.

We now wait to see where the Badgers end up, but no matter what happens this Saturday we will see Wisconsin in a 2022 bowl game.

