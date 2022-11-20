Read full article on original website
Gladiator
6d ago
THE BEARS PLAY CALLING WILL CRIPPLE FIELDS. START searching for your next quarterback
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Related
Urban Meyer offers damning quote about Ohio State after loss
Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late. Both...
Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after Ohio State win
The Michigan Wolverines have waited over two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday. After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job
Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
Justin Jefferson had good reason for not eating celebratory turkey after win
Justin Jefferson had a good reason for not partaking in some celebratory turkey eating after his Minnesota Vikings’ 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving in Week 12. The Vikings got the win on Thursday night to improve to 9-2, while dropping New England to 6-5. Kirk...
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
DeAndre Hopkins responds to ‘steroid boy’ remark from 49ers DB
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a pretty brutal taunt from San Francisco 49ers defensive back Charvarius Ward on Monday, but he appears to be taking it in stride. Ward referred to Hopkins as “steroid boy” and accused him of dirty play after the 49ers’ blowout...
Urban Meyer shares what will be deciding factor in Michigan-Ohio State game
Urban Meyer thinks he knows what Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game will come down to. Meyer and the rest of the FOX college football crew spoke for a segment that aired on FOX at halftime of the UCLA-Cal game on Friday. In the segment, they talked about “The Game,” which pits two 11-0 teams against each other.
Jets coach has good quote about facing Bears
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a good quote this week about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Fields appears to be a game-time decision, which could make things more difficult on the Jets to plan their defensive scheme.
Ole Miss fans throw chair at Mississippi State players after Egg Bowl
Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss on Thursday night in a rivalry game that lived up to all the hype, and some Rebels fans did not take the loss well. Ole Miss got out to a great start in the Egg Bowl before their offense disappeared for a long stretch. One crucial call came with just over 7 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when star running back Quinshon Judkins dropped a swing pass that was ruled a fumble after being reviewed. Mississippi State took possession, and Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field to show their displeasure with the call.
Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr. gets costly penalty for headbutting opponent
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. was called for a brutal penalty during Saturday’s game against rival Michigan after headbutting an opponent. Scott caught a pass that was going to give the Buckeyes 15 yards and the ball in field goal range. But the junior tight end delivered a vicious headbutt after the play.
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts on Twitter to Buckeyes’ big loss
LeBron James is a big Ohio State fan despite not attending college. But even he couldn’t hide the truth about Saturday’s rivalry game with Michigan. James tweeted a few times about the game and was excited about a Buckeyes touchdown early. But by the end of the game, he acknowledged what had happened.
Baker Mayfield takes another shot at Cleveland
Baker Mayfield is never going to miss a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns, and he did so again this week. Mayfield was speaking to the media when he was asked about his “old place,” which prompted him to begin discussing the season the Oklahoma Sooners have had. The reporter had been asking about Cleveland, and Mayfield brushed off that correction.
Ryan Day walks off field after disappointing loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day looked thoroughly defeated after Saturday’s 45-23 home loss to Michigan. Day’s body language told its own story as he walked into the tunnel at Ohio Stadium following Saturday’s blowout. The Ohio State coach had slumped shoulders and kept his head down as he made his way into the tunnel.
Report: Nebraska giving serious consideration to ex-NFL head coach
Nebraska needs to hit a home run with their next head football coach hire after things went poorly under Mike Riley and then Scott Frost. They have taken time with their search, and they apparently are still considering one notable former NFL head coach. Husker Online reported on Wednesday that...
Auburn closing in on head coaching hire
The Auburn Tigers appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach, with an announcement possible by the end of the weekend. Multiple reports Saturday indicated that Auburn is poised to hire Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on “College GameDay” that Lane Kiffin’s candidacy is “over” and Freeze is the heavy favorite for the job.
Oregon LB DJ Johnson throws punch at Oregon State fan after loss
An Oregon Ducks player threw a punch at a fan after the Civil War rivalry game against Oregon State on Saturday. The Beavers beat the Ducks 38-34 in Corvallis, making both teams 9-3 on the season. The loss was a heartbreaker for Oregon, which was hoping to improve to 10-2.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
22K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 8