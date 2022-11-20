Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Looking mild for Thanksgiving
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holiday weekend is upon us for many and the returns on the early part of the weekend are looking cloudy...but mostly dry...at least through Thanksgiving’s daytime hours. Tonight through Thanksgiving. Clouds continue to increase as we bring our Thanksgiving system closer to the mountains....
wymt.com
Temps trend upward just in time for Thanksgiving, rain chances return for the holiday weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the next couple of days, because after that, the models turn into a Robert Frost poem. Another chilly morning will turn into another mild day on this Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday. Sunshine will take us from the 20s and 30s very close to or just above the 60-degree mark. Not a bad day for late November.
wymt.com
Sunny and mild trend continues as we make our way toward Thanksgiving
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly nice, if not chilly day on Monday, today will be even nicer as we head deeper into the holiday week. We will start off a little warmer today than yesterday, with most locations spread out between the 20s and 30s under clear skies. The sunshine will take us up into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We should be close to average this time of year, which will feel nice.
wymt.com
Warming trend underway for Thanksgiving week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen in a while, the sunshine is going to warm us up quite nicely this week. Many locations will wake up in the teens and low 20s this morning, so make sure you get those cars warmed up for the short work and school week. Several school districts are until after Thanksgiving due to illness. You can find that list here.
wymt.com
WATCH: WYMT First Alert Weather 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is finally that time of year! The WYMT First Alert Weather Team has put together our 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook. From severe weather outbreaks, to major snow events, the winter of 2021-22 is not one people will forget any time soon. But now, we look ahead to this winter...featuring a remarkably similar pattern.
wymt.com
Thanksgiving meals served to Eastern Ky. flood survivors
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Turkey, green beans and rolls are some of the fixings you need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. ”I thank God, for first of all surviving the flood, for Kate and Tim and everybody that helps her,” said Burless Slone of Knott County. “She helps me and other people,” she added.
wymt.com
People in Buckhorn still thankful four months after flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost four months after devastating flooding, people say they are thankful heading into the holiday season. Buckhorn was one place that was hit hard, with many homes destroyed. But that area of Perry County experienced no loss of life. The road is closed and people who...
wymt.com
Update: Highway 80 back open in Knott County following rock slide
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The slide has been cleared and the highway is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. Crews are responding to a rock slide that has all lanes of Highway 80 blocked in Knott County. WYMT Weather Spotter...
wymt.com
Kentucky’s First Family launches toy drive for Eastern Ky. children impacted by historic floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear said they are launching a toy drive for children impacted by flooding in late July. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa will still be coming to visit them,” the First Lady said. “So just like last year in Western Kentucky, I am announcing a toy drive where people from around our commonwealth – and country – can donate gifts.”
thelevisalazer.com
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
wymt.com
Flood Survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park given Thanksgiving meals
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, volunteers hoped to spread some seasonal cheer by bringing Thanksgiving dinners to those living at Mine Made Adventure Park, since many aren’t able to cook the meal for themselves. Alvin Sizemore has been living in a trailer at Mine Made since the...
wymt.com
Plans for Corbin farmers market pavilion back on track following delay
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin farmers market vendors will soon have a permanent place to gather and sell their goods. Representatives from the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, the Whitley County Extension Office and other organizations, broke ground on the new pavilion earlier this year. The plan was then paused...
wymt.com
Fire department officials warn everyone of space heater risks
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperature drops, many people might be looking for extra ways to stay warm this winter season. Space heaters are commonly used to help people warm up when it gets cold, but firefighters say people should not rely solely on space heaters to heat their space.
wymt.com
Family wakes to early morning fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
wymt.com
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES
KENTUCKY POWER PLANS POWER GRID IMPROVEMENTS IN FLOYD AND JOHNSON COUNTIES. ASHLAND, Ky., Nov. 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties and are hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma...
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
wymt.com
The annual Corbin Christmas Open House aims to inspire shopping small this season
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An event that has been taking place in downtown Corbin for more than 20 years kicked off on Sunday. “It is Corbin’s Annual Christmas Open House, which is the official kickoff to, not only the holiday season, but the Christmas shopping season,” said Maggy Monhollen, Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Executive Director.
wymt.com
Parts of Wise County, Va. under boil water advisory
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a boil water advisory in Southwest Virginia. Wise County Public Service Authority posted on Facebook that the county has “experienced a major waterline break” near Lonesome Pine Airport. Officials said crews are working to restore service. Below are...
