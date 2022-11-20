Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan
Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Seahawks prediction and pick. Las Vegas has lost three of their last four games and sits three games back from the AFC...
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State
It was only a few months ago that there was uncertainty over just who would be the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fast forward to November, and J.J. McCarthy has once again proved that Michigan made the right call by picking him to anchor the offense this year. McCarthy picked up the […] The post J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
VIDEO: Josh Allen’s immediate reaction to Tyler Bass’ game-winning FG for Bills is everything
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but get hyped up after Tyler Bass completed the job and helped them take down the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon. Right on Thanksgiving, Allen certainly had something to be thankful for, with Bass’ clutch field goal giving them the 28-25 win following a fiery Detroit comeback. The Bills were ahead 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions fought hard and saw an 11-point run tie things up at 25-25 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.
NFL Odds: Saints vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
An NFC showdown is on tap for this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to the Golden Gate City to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Saints-49ers prediction and pick will be revealed. Snapping a two-game...
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day offered an explanation for his controversial decision making in the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan after the game, per Adam Rittenberg. “#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day mentioned field position as a factor in his decisions to punt in the second half. ‘I didn’t feel like we were desperate at that […] The post Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from […] The post Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears QB Justin Fields injury update keeps sliver of hope alive for Week 12 vs. Jets
Justin Fields wants to play in Week 12 against the New York Jets, and the Chicago Bears are giving him a chance to suit up. Nonetheless, he needs to show the team that he is 100 percent healthy and nothing less. The status of the Bears QB has been a...
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself
Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
How Jeff Saturday is preparing Bernhard Raimann to face T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons and the NFL's elite
INDIANAPOLIS — The tests are coming for Bernhard Raimann. On Monday night, the Colts rookie left tackle will face the Steelers' T.J. Watt, who has only led the NFL in sacks in two straight seasons, with a combined 37.5. Next Sunday, he'll see the Cowboys' Micah Parsons, who already...
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
