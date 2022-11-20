ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan

Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State

It was only a few months ago that there was uncertainty over just who would be the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fast forward to November, and J.J. McCarthy has once again proved that Michigan made the right call by picking him to anchor the offense this year. McCarthy picked up the […] The post J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State

After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
AMES, IA
VIDEO: Josh Allen’s immediate reaction to Tyler Bass’ game-winning FG for Bills is everything

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen couldn’t help but get hyped up after Tyler Bass completed the job and helped them take down the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon. Right on Thanksgiving, Allen certainly had something to be thankful for, with Bass’ clutch field goal giving them the 28-25 win following a fiery Detroit comeback. The Bills were ahead 19-14 entering the fourth quarter, but the Lions fought hard and saw an 11-point run tie things up at 25-25 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.
DETROIT, MI
Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day offered an explanation for his controversial decision making in the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan after the game, per Adam Rittenberg. “#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day mentioned field position as a factor in his decisions to punt in the second half. ‘I didn’t feel like we were desperate at that […] The post Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from […] The post Lamar Jackson’s 3-word update on hip injury should worry Jaguars fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury

The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
Tom Brady rings in NFL Thanksgiving by trolling himself

Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving. During the...
TAMPA, FL
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DURHAM, NC
