Buffalo, NY

Jets players deny ‘liking’ anti-Zach Wilson tweets

Reports have been swirling that New York Jets players are unhappy with the way Zach Wilson carried himself after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the Twitter activity of some of those players seemed to support that. Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers “liked” a tweet on Sunday...
Lovie Smith hints at quarterback change for Texans

The Houston Texans are looking for a spark on offense after another poor performance, and that may come from changing the quarterback. On Monday, Texans coach Lovie Smith suggested that quarterback Davis Mills may be benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. That comes one day after the Texans failed to threaten much in a 23-10 loss to Washington.
HOUSTON, TX
Rudy Gobert has harsh message for booing Timberwolves fans

Rudy Gobert is not exactly feeling the love in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves came out flat in the first half against the Miami Heat on Monday. They fell behind 60-47 at halftime, despite the Heat being without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and some other key players. Amid the double-digit deficit, Minnesota’s fans began to boo their own team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York City, NY
