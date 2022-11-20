Rudy Gobert is not exactly feeling the love in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves came out flat in the first half against the Miami Heat on Monday. They fell behind 60-47 at halftime, despite the Heat being without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and some other key players. Amid the double-digit deficit, Minnesota’s fans began to boo their own team.

