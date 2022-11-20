Read full article on original website
Week 12 betting odds, picks, tips: Who will feast? Titans undervalued
Our experts give their analysis of the biggest storylines in Week 12 and offer their best tips and picks for Thursday and Sunday.
Ryan Leaf goes viral for savage response to Jets fan
Ryan Leaf went viral on Twitter Tuesday over his savage response to a New York Jets fan. Leaf’s name has come up in recent days because Zach Wilson’s postgame behavior reminded some of how Leaf behaved as a rookie with the San Diego Chargers. In one Twitter thread,...
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team
The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
Jets players deny ‘liking’ anti-Zach Wilson tweets
Reports have been swirling that New York Jets players are unhappy with the way Zach Wilson carried himself after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the Twitter activity of some of those players seemed to support that. Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers “liked” a tweet on Sunday...
Lovie Smith hints at quarterback change for Texans
The Houston Texans are looking for a spark on offense after another poor performance, and that may come from changing the quarterback. On Monday, Texans coach Lovie Smith suggested that quarterback Davis Mills may be benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen. That comes one day after the Texans failed to threaten much in a 23-10 loss to Washington.
Kam Jones headlines balanced Marquette effort to top Georgia Tech
Kam Jones scored a season-high-tying 19 points to fuel Marquette to an 84-60 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday in
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons
Justin Fields has dramatically elevated his play over the past several weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback’s leadership traits were also on display after Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive, which allowed the Falcons to put the finishing touches on...
Report: Jets defensive players not happy with Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson refused to hold himself accountable following Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and he may have alienated some of his teammates in the process. Wilson was just 9/22 for 77 yards against New England. The Jets managed 103 yards of total offense...
Rudy Gobert has harsh message for booing Timberwolves fans
Rudy Gobert is not exactly feeling the love in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves came out flat in the first half against the Miami Heat on Monday. They fell behind 60-47 at halftime, despite the Heat being without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and some other key players. Amid the double-digit deficit, Minnesota’s fans began to boo their own team.
Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play
The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them. The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.
