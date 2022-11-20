WATCH: Jonathan Taylor caps off a monster first drive with TD

Jonathan Taylor is officially back to being himself after injury issues earlier in the season. He finished off a monster first drive with a touchdown run for the Indianapolis Colts on 3rd-and-goal to open their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts dropped the game late, but Taylor opened things with a bang. The former Badger earned a post from Wisconsin football’s official Twitter account.

Taylor finished with 84 yards on the day and a lone touchdown. The Eagles made a late comeback with a 14-3 fourth quarter to steal a game from Indianapolis. Here is a look at the touchdown run from Taylor: