The reporting for the 2022-2023 Influenza season began nationwide on October 3, and flu activity has been high across the country, with the Southern States having been hit particularly hard. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state is currently trending around twice the national average in positive Influenza cases, with the Northeast region having the second-highest number of confirmed flu cases in the state. Though respiratory virus activity has occurred earlier than usual, according to the Mayo Clinic, an early flu season does not necessarily indicate a more severe or longer flu season.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO