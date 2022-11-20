ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Jonesborough farm gives back to community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Tips on cooking up Thanksgiving sides from Texas Roadhouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Entertaining this holiday but not sure where to start? Most people think of turkey first on Thanksgiving, but side dishes are equally as important, according to Texas Roadhouse staff. Michelle Phelps and Craig Phelps, both chefs at Texas Roadhouse, took to the kitchen with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hunger First opens doors on new location

KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

A visit to Blue Springs

Last Saturday about 20 individuals gathered at Blue Springs Lutheran Church, 920 Main Street, Mosheim, to celebrate its history, genealogy and preservation efforts that are trying to be completed. The center of the event is older than the church building itself. A group of church members began meeting on the...
MOSHEIM, TN
Herald and Tribune

New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough

The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training

ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia

The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
BRISTOL, VA
East Tennessean

Screenplay documents devastating reality of homelessness

To raise awareness for Hunger and Homelessness Week, Volunteer ETSU hosted a variety of events including a screening of the documentary “Lead Me Home.”. The screenplay explored the stories of people who are without a place to call home in large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Holiday Events in Marion, Virginia

(WJHL) Ken Heath from Marion, Virginia shares information on upcoming events within the town over the next few weeks. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
MARION, VA
The Tomahawk

Johnson County experiences an early start to flu season

The reporting for the 2022-2023 Influenza season began nationwide on October 3, and flu activity has been high across the country, with the Southern States having been hit particularly hard. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state is currently trending around twice the national average in positive Influenza cases, with the Northeast region having the second-highest number of confirmed flu cases in the state. Though respiratory virus activity has occurred earlier than usual, according to the Mayo Clinic, an early flu season does not necessarily indicate a more severe or longer flu season.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Virginia Mercury

As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts

Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN

