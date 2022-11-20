Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
Jonesborough farm gives back to community
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
Kingsport Times-News
People Loving People distributes 1,000 Thanksgiving food boxes to families in need
ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization distributed 1,000 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to needy families over the weekend. The group distributed the boxes at Cherokee High School’s football stadium parking lot on Saturday.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Tips on cooking up Thanksgiving sides from Texas Roadhouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Entertaining this holiday but not sure where to start? Most people think of turkey first on Thanksgiving, but side dishes are equally as important, according to Texas Roadhouse staff. Michelle Phelps and Craig Phelps, both chefs at Texas Roadhouse, took to the kitchen with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First opens doors on new location
KINGSPORT — Hunger First has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new location on Lynn Garden Drive.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Herald and Tribune
A visit to Blue Springs
Last Saturday about 20 individuals gathered at Blue Springs Lutheran Church, 920 Main Street, Mosheim, to celebrate its history, genealogy and preservation efforts that are trying to be completed. The center of the event is older than the church building itself. A group of church members began meeting on the...
Herald and Tribune
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Downtown Johnson City clothing store to close next month, online sales to continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of downtown Johnson City’s clothing stores will close its doors late in December. Flashback Heat, located at 327 E Main Street, buys, sells and trades clothing from previous decades. Sporting a logo reminiscent of Blockbuster’s, the store hones in on 90s elements and eras of clothing. The store announced […]
supertalk929.com
Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia
The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
East Tennessean
Screenplay documents devastating reality of homelessness
To raise awareness for Hunger and Homelessness Week, Volunteer ETSU hosted a variety of events including a screening of the documentary “Lead Me Home.”. The screenplay explored the stories of people who are without a place to call home in large cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington.
wjhl.com
Holiday Events in Marion, Virginia
(WJHL) Ken Heath from Marion, Virginia shares information on upcoming events within the town over the next few weeks. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
The Tomahawk
Johnson County experiences an early start to flu season
The reporting for the 2022-2023 Influenza season began nationwide on October 3, and flu activity has been high across the country, with the Southern States having been hit particularly hard. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state is currently trending around twice the national average in positive Influenza cases, with the Northeast region having the second-highest number of confirmed flu cases in the state. Though respiratory virus activity has occurred earlier than usual, according to the Mayo Clinic, an early flu season does not necessarily indicate a more severe or longer flu season.
As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts
Several southwestern school districts in Virginia have less than a month before losing a key mental health services provider, which is citing changes in how the state handles the provision of such services as a reason for pulling out. Family Preservation Services announced in a Oct. 27 letter that it would cease providing therapeutic day […] The post As mental health problems in schools soar, provider pulls out of southwestern districts appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
etxview.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas wreaths go up in downtown Rogersville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Rogersville. Thanks to Kay Elkins, Katherine Gibbons, Patricia Rhoton and Howard Klepper for helping me decorate the town Squares today. The rest of the wreaths were scheduled to go up Monday.
