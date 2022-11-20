ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin has officially posted their head football coach job

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
After the win on Saturday, Wisconsin officially posted their head football coach job on the official UW website.

Why is that of significance? The job has to be posted on the Wisconsin website for at least 7 days before it can be filled. That would mean Jim Leonhard could be named official head coach as early as Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota.

Sure, you or I could apply for the job if we wanted, but that isn’t why this is newsworthy. It looks like Wisconsin is trending towards the inevitable of hiring Jim Leonhard as the full-time guy. We will see what the weekend brings both on the field and off of it for Badger football.

