hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
hotnewhiphop.com
Patrick Beverley Levels Deandre Ayton For Taunting Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley does not mess around. Patrick Beverley is a player who has built quite a reputation for himself over the years. He loves to mix things up with his opponents, and he is a staunch defender of his teammates. Additionally, he will continue to trash-talk you, even if he’s getting cooked.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Return To Philly
Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Goes After Drunk Fan In Philly
KD had some words with a Sixers fan on Tuesday. Kevin Durant is a player who does not take trash talk from anyone, including fans. If you follow him on Twitter, you know that he is constantly engaging with his detractors. Some people feel like it is a bit much, however, KD would strongly disagree with your assessment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Wants Patrick Beverley Suspended
Stephen A. had a lot to say about Patrick Beverley. Stephen A. Smith is someone who is very no-nonsense when it comes to the NBA. The opinionated broadcaster takes exception to those who bend the rules, and if you do something he doesn’t like, he will let you know about it. Additionally, he has a massive platform to advocate for such punishments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons’ Return To Philly Inspires Hilarious Memes
Ben Simmons’ return to Philly wasn’t so bad, after all. Ben Simmons made his grand return to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Many were waiting for this return as there was going to be an extra helping of booing. Of course, Simmons did not leave Philadelphia on good terms, and Sixers fans wanted to make sure he got a cold welcome.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charles Barkley Gets Real About Michael Jordan Fallout
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan famously had a falling out. Charles Barkley is someone who always speaks his mind. He doesn’t care whom he offends with his words, however, he does get in trouble at times. For instance, Barkley no longer talks to Michael Jordan. The two used to be best friends, but not anymore.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Trade Talks Get Huge Update
Russell Westbrook has been playing well off of the bench. Russell Westbrook has been one of the most scrutinized players in the entire league over the past couple of seasons. Of course, this mostly has to do with the fact that he hadn’t been great for the Lakers. With the team struggling, many felt like Russ needed to be traded.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis Becomes First NBA Player To Hit This Stat Line
Anthony Davis had himself an incredible game. Anthony Davis struggled in the early going of this season. Now, however, he seems to be playing some of the best ball of his career. He has scored over 30 points in his last four games, including last night in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Joel Embiid Fallout
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have a lot of history. Ben Simmons is going to have an interesting night as he is back in Philadelphia. Simmons will be front and center for the Nets, and it is not going to be easy. As everyone knows, the Philly fans are wild, and they will be out for blood once Simmons takes to the court.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Speaks On Jay-Z NFL Ownership Rumors
Shannon Sharpe had some interesting thoughts on Jay-Z potentially buying an NFL team. Shannon Sharpe was a beloved player during his time in the NFL. Consequently, his opinion is one that is largely respected. Say what you will about how NBA commentary, Sharpe is always on point while talking about the NFL. That said, it should come as no surprise that he has a few thoughts on the Washington Commanders.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Speaks On One Day Playing For The Hornets
These comments will make Warriors fans do a double take. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and when all is said and done, Curry will be loved by many. He has won four titles over the course of his career, and he’s not done yet. Additionally, Curry has the record for most three-pointers made. It will be a while before that record gets broken.
