These comments will make Warriors fans do a double take. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, and when all is said and done, Curry will be loved by many. He has won four titles over the course of his career, and he’s not done yet. Additionally, Curry has the record for most three-pointers made. It will be a while before that record gets broken.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO