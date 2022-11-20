WATCH: Patriots beat Jets in final minute with first punt return for TD in NFL this season

Only three words can describe the way the Jets lost their 14th straight game to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon: OH THE PAIN!

Un-bleeping-believable may also apply, but after 59-plus minutes of defensive struggle, it was the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this season that sunk the Jets, as New England’s Marcus Jones took Braden Mann’s boot with less than 30 seconds left and rumbled 84 yards for a score:

Mann had a chance at the tackle, and there may be question about whether the final block Jones got, on Justin Hardee, was a block in the back, but either way, it was the only touchdown of the game.

On CBS’ post-game show moments later, Boomer Esiason said it reminded him of DeSean Jackson’s return TD against the Giants 12 years ago in the Miracle at the Meadowlands 2 – and it came on the day the Eagles got their first road win after trailing by 10 or more points since that game with their comeback win in Indianapolis.

The NFL had just one kick return touchdown of any kind entering Week 11, that being a Devin Duvernay kickoff return for the Ravens against Miami. However, in addition to the first punt return TD, there was a second return on Sunday, as the Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown in Atlanta’s win over Chicago.

