ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

WATCH: Patriots beat Jets in final minute with first punt return for TD in NFL this season

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYoES_0jHwd3A800

Only three words can describe the way the Jets lost their 14th straight game to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon: OH THE PAIN!

Un-bleeping-believable may also apply, but after 59-plus minutes of defensive struggle, it was the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this season that sunk the Jets, as New England’s Marcus Jones took Braden Mann’s boot with less than 30 seconds left and rumbled 84 yards for a score:

Mann had a chance at the tackle, and there may be question about whether the final block Jones got, on Justin Hardee, was a block in the back, but either way, it was the only touchdown of the game.

On CBS’ post-game show moments later, Boomer Esiason said it reminded him of DeSean Jackson’s return TD against the Giants 12 years ago in the Miracle at the Meadowlands 2 – and it came on the day the Eagles got their first road win after trailing by 10 or more points since that game with their comeback win in Indianapolis.

The NFL had just one kick return touchdown of any kind entering Week 11, that being a Devin Duvernay kickoff return for the Ravens against Miami. However, in addition to the first punt return TD, there was a second return on Sunday, as the Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown in Atlanta’s win over Chicago.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Patriots vs. Jets Game

The Patriots-Jets game was a sight to behold on Sunday afternoon. It was a game that featured virtually no offense as the two teams combined for six points before the Patriots returned a punt for a touchdown with just five seconds left. Both teams combined for 17 punts and in...
WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Patriots Are Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

The New England Patriots reportedly suffered a major loss during today's 10-3 win over the New York Jets. Veteran center David Andrews left the game with an apparent thigh injury, and it appears to be "serious," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He’ll have more testing done to determine the...
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh avoids committing to Zach Wilson as NY Jets QB

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not committing to Zach Wilson at quarterback vs. Chicago Bears. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon following the team’s disappointing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh did not come out to speak to the media until over an hour after his scheduled time, citing “personal things with the staff” as the reason for his tardiness.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation

With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
FanSided

NFC is suddenly wide open for Buccaneers to take advantage after bye

Now with the bye week in the rearview mirror for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC is suddenly ripe for the picking for the Buccaneers if they want it. Despite the slow start to the 2022 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, given the current state of the NFC, the Buccaneers are still in excellent shape believe it or not. At 5-5, a record being good enough for first place in the NFC South will raise some eyebrows, but this goes far deeper than that.
TAMPA, FL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy