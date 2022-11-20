Patricio Pitbull slams Illinois commission, scolds Bellator after brother Patricky is forced to wait over 5 hours for medical attention (Photo)

Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’
Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier’s finger bite at UFC 281: ‘I would have done the exact same thing’
Michael Chandler doesn’t fault Dustin Poirier for chomping down on his finger during their UFC 281 fight. It’s all part of the game in his book. “People think that we’re in there making decisions like me making the decision to pick up this pen,” Chandler said Monday on The MMA Hour. “It’s not the same when you’re actually inside the confines of MMA and you’re fighting for your life. You’re reaching for things, you’re grabbing for things, you’re grappling. A lot of it is muscle memory.”
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
Taila Santos bashes Valentina Shevchenko for supposedly turning down a rematch: “I showed she was no big deal”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Talia Santos isn’t happy with Valentina Shevchenko turning down a rematch. At UFC 275 in June, the two-faced off in the co-main event. The Brazilian headed into the fight as a massive underdog, and it was understandable. Prior to the event, Shevchenko had lost just two rounds total during her time at 125 pounds.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
TMZ.com
Chargers Fans Trade Haymakers In Wild Fight During Chiefs Game
A couple L.A. Chargers fans turned on each other during the Chiefs game on Sunday night ... whaling on one another's faces at SoFi Stadium -- as their favorite team played on in the background. Video, obtained TMZ Sports, shows that a man in a Joey Bosa jersey appeared to...
TMZ.com
Bow Wow Has Heated Exchange With AEW Star Jade Cargill, Security Intervenes
Bow Wow and AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face and things got so tense the pro wrestler had to be restrained while trying to go after the rapper ... and it all happened on video!. It all went down on Sunday ... Bow Wow was at the...
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Almost Had Police Called On Him After Tracking Down Where His Summer School Professors Lived
Vince McMahon spent four decades bringing his unorthodox approach as a promotor and way of making television to WWE. This led the company to incredible highs as well as some of the most surreal programming that the wrestling industry has ever seen. Unsurprisingly, McMahon also took a somewhat unconventional approach...
MMAmania.com
Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight
Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
hotnewhiphop.com
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
Watch: Moneybagg Yo Performs While A Violent Brawl Breaks Out In The Crowd
The rapper didn't appear to notice the fight happening nearby.
MMA Fighting
2022 PFL Championship Fight Week, Episode 3: ‘Just make me a killer’
It’s fight week at PFL, and the fighters competing at the 2022 PFL Championships are getting ready for battle. The tournament-based promotion has released a behind-the-scenes companion for the finals of its fourth season. The Nov. 25 fight card not only marks the end of the season and tournament finals, but the promotion’s jump to pay-per-view.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Greg Hardy stuns Hasim Rahman Jr., earns unanimous decision victory (Video)
Greg Hardy made the most of his last-minute opportunity against Hasim Rahman Jr. Rahman was expected to take on MMA legend Vitor Belfort in a boxing match this past weekend inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Belfort was forced to pull out of the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Hardy stepped up as a replacement opponent and he had a significant size advantage, weighing 94 pounds heavier than Rahman.
worldboxingnews.net
Cris Cyborg added to Crawford vs Avanesyan on Black Prime
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her highly anticipated return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a...
