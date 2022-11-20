All Eyes Were On Mindy Kaling When She Confidently Stepped Out in This Gothic, High-Slit Gown at the Governors Awards

Mindy Kaling can rock any color, and her newest red carpet appearance proves she can rock even the most gothic look effortlessly. On Nov 19, Kaling turned every head as she arrived in this figure-hugging, black gown for the 13th annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards.

Gilbert Flores for Variety.

For the star-studded gala, the Mindy Project star wowed in a dark, mystifying Versace gown with a high slit on her left leg, velvet detailing around her breasts, and a studded strap detail. She paired the look with matching pointed heels, ZYDO jewelry, and Le Vian Jewelry, which was all with the help of her stylist Molly Dickson and her assistant Jenna Anne Filingeri.

As for her hair and makeup, she went all out with the dark feminine energy aesthetic we’ve all adored. With the help of hairstylist Zachary Morad, she arrived on the red carpet with her black locks slicked back elegantly. For her dark makeup, she and makeup artist Carola Gonzalez achieved a vampy look on dark, smokey eyes, and a wine shade for her pout.

Kaling drove fans wild even more when she uploaded a snapshot of her own to Instagram, looking like a confident goddess in this dark gown. She uploaded the photo with the caption, “I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker color.”

Held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif, nearly everyone arrived to honor Back to the Future icon Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Peter Weir, and Euzhan Palcy for their work in the entertainment and humanitarian industries. Many stars like Olivia Wilde, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, and Kaling turned every head when they arrived!

The Office alum previously told Good Morning America that she feels “so much more happy and confident after having children.” She added that each year, she grows more confident in everything she does. She said, “In each subsequent year of my life, I’m just feeling happier and happier, and I am amazed at that.”

