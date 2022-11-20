Read full article on original website
247Sports
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Satterfield recaps performance against Tennessee
South Carolina’s offense turned in a stellar performance on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium which led to a 63-38 when over Tennessee. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) recorded 606 total yards with 453 coming through the air and 153 coming in the ground game. In a press conference on Wednesday...
Rush looks back at win over Volunteers
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush and his teammates in the secondary turned in a strong performance in the win over Tennessee in Williams-Brice Stadium. Although Rush only tallied three tackles, he and the Gamecocks’ defensive backs did not let the Volunteers' explosive offense beat them. In a press...
What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina
Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
atozsports.com
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
Dabo Swinney shares where Tennessee went wrong in loss to South Carolina
Tennessee saw its College Football Playoff hopes go up in flames with their shocking loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and one prominent coach thinks he knows what went wrong for the Volunteers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who is preparing his team to take on South Carolina this weekend,...
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
kentuckytoday.com
Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
thenexthoops.com
How South Carolina pulled out the win over Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — In November 2010, the University of South Carolina made the trip from Columbia, S.C., to Maples Pavilion in sunny Palo Alto to battle Stanford University. That day nearly 12 years ago ended in a 70 – 32 Stanford domination and Stanford Head Coach Tara VanDerveer giving South Carolina’s locker room a pep talk.
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
Boston rallies No. 1 South Carolina past No. 2 Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dawn Staley pulled her South Carolina women close into the huddle and asked them to fight. Aliyah Boston heard that one-word request and took charge when it mattered most, delivering as she has day after day during a decorated career. Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown. “In the huddle coach was like, ‘You gotta fight, you gotta fight,‘’’ Boston said, “and that was our mentality.”
Cal Poly women’s basketball team ready to host defending national champion, No. 1 ranked South Carolina tonight
The Cal Poly women's basketball team is all set to host defending national champion and current No. 1 ranked South Carolina tonight in Mott Athletics Center. The post Cal Poly women’s basketball team ready to host defending national champion, No. 1 ranked South Carolina tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'It’s just a part of my life.' Elloree trials cancelled for Spring of next year
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Trials is being put on hold for now, no race next year and well not sure about the following one. The beloved horse race in Orangeburg County has been drawing in crowds by the thousands since the 1960's. People come from all across the...
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
WIS-TV
MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS’ First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
