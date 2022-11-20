ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee

Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Satterfield recaps performance against Tennessee

South Carolina’s offense turned in a stellar performance on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium which led to a 63-38 when over Tennessee. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) recorded 606 total yards with 453 coming through the air and 153 coming in the ground game. In a press conference on Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rush looks back at win over Volunteers

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush and his teammates in the secondary turned in a strong performance in the win over Tennessee in Williams-Brice Stadium. Although Rush only tallied three tackles, he and the Gamecocks’ defensive backs did not let the Volunteers' explosive offense beat them. In a press...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina

Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
kentuckytoday.com

Boston helps No. 1 South Carolina routs Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
thenexthoops.com

How South Carolina pulled out the win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — In November 2010, the University of South Carolina made the trip from Columbia, S.C., to Maples Pavilion in sunny Palo Alto to battle Stanford University. That day nearly 12 years ago ended in a 70 – 32 Stanford domination and Stanford Head Coach Tara VanDerveer giving South Carolina’s locker room a pep talk.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Boston rallies No. 1 South Carolina past No. 2 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dawn Staley pulled her South Carolina women close into the huddle and asked them to fight. Aliyah Boston heard that one-word request and took charge when it mattered most, delivering as she has day after day during a decorated career. Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown. “In the huddle coach was like, ‘You gotta fight, you gotta fight,‘’’ Boston said, “and that was our mentality.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

MEET THE TEAM: Tony Chiavaroli joins WIS’ First Alert Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tony Chiavaroli has joined WIS’ First Alert Weather Team. His first day on air with WIS is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy