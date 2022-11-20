STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dawn Staley pulled her South Carolina women close into the huddle and asked them to fight. Aliyah Boston heard that one-word request and took charge when it mattered most, delivering as she has day after day during a decorated career. Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown. “In the huddle coach was like, ‘You gotta fight, you gotta fight,‘’’ Boston said, “and that was our mentality.”

