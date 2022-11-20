ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘We’re thankful for our health’: Council on Aging opens its doors for Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post ‘We’re thankful for our health’: Council on Aging opens its doors for Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch: Historic Anderson home in Bend is slowly moved 700 yards

A historic home in northeast Bend was on the move Tuesday night. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, was moving the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House about 700 yards. The home serves as the office for the business. It was built in 1929...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors

Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor. Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program. Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Warm Springs wins national language preservation award

A language program in Warm Springs receives a national award. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs were presented with the William Demmert Cultural Freedom Award at a national conference in Oklahoma last month. The award recognizes a school or program that promotes language preservation. The program teaches the three native...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Best food in town’: Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Chimney, part of porch on historic Anderson home in Bend collapse after move

The chimney and some shingles from the porch of the historic Nels and Lillian Anderson House in north Bend collapsed following its 700-yard move Tuesday night. A construction worker tells Central Oregon Daily News that hydraulics on the vehicle that moved the house collapsed. In the video above, you can see at least one set of wheels on the vehicle is turned inward.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%

The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training

If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features

Every weekday, Central Oregon Daily News brings you original features that highlight that makes living on the High Desert so special. Here is a look back at this past week’s Weekly Features in case you missed them. You can watch new episodes on Good Morning Central Oregon and Central Oregon Daily News on KOHD/ABC and KBNZ/CBS.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores

This week, locally owned businesses in Bend are getting creative, trying to attract holiday shoppers the day after Thanksgiving and beyond. Whether in downtown Bend or in the Old Mill District owners of local businesses are ready with plenty of incentives for holiday shoppers. The post Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
BEND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Measure 114 leaves Redmond gun accessory manufacturer unsure of next steps

Springer Precision, a gun accessory manufacturer in Redmond, will have to adapt to Measure 114 if the current or future lawsuits against it are not successful. “I’m new to the lawsuit side of it. I’ve tried to stay out of that side of it, but we do have a representative from one of the major law firms that does this all over the country and we are meeting on that,” said owner Scott Springer.
REDMOND, OR

