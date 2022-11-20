Read full article on original website
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
▶️ Nonprofit takes steps to fund 1st Central Oregon children’s museum
A seed planted years ago by a group of passionate community members is starting to grow into a reality. In 2015, the idea for a children’s museum in Central Oregon was formed. “They founded the nonprofit in 2015 and began doing summer camps and pop-up museum events for the...
‘We’re thankful for our health’: Council on Aging opens its doors for Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility
The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post ‘We’re thankful for our health’: Council on Aging opens its doors for Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bill Smith, leader in creating Bend’s Old Mill District, passes away
One of the leading voices in developing Bend’s Old Mill District as we know it today has passed away. The Old Mill District says president and company founder Bill Smith passed away Friday at the age of 81. It was in 1994 that Smith and other investors bought the...
▶️ Watch: Historic Anderson home in Bend is slowly moved 700 yards
A historic home in northeast Bend was on the move Tuesday night. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, was moving the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House about 700 yards. The home serves as the office for the business. It was built in 1929...
▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors
Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor. Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program. Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim...
▶️ Warm Springs wins national language preservation award
A language program in Warm Springs receives a national award. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs were presented with the William Demmert Cultural Freedom Award at a national conference in Oklahoma last month. The award recognizes a school or program that promotes language preservation. The program teaches the three native...
▶️ ‘Best food in town’: Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Are you ready for busy holiday travel weekend?
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. Bend Police say to make sure you have a full tank of gas before you leave, bring extra...
▶️ Chimney, part of porch on historic Anderson home in Bend collapse after move
The chimney and some shingles from the porch of the historic Nels and Lillian Anderson House in north Bend collapsed following its 700-yard move Tuesday night. A construction worker tells Central Oregon Daily News that hydraulics on the vehicle that moved the house collapsed. In the video above, you can see at least one set of wheels on the vehicle is turned inward.
Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%
The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic
Summit Health announced Monday next week's grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art second Redmond clinic location, further expanding the Primary Care, Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Laboratory, and Imaging services in Redmond. The post Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training
If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
▶️ Looking back, and ahead, with retiring Redmond Mayor George Endicott
He has worked for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the Department of Labor and NATO. But most of us in Central Oregon know him as Mayor George Endicott of Redmond, his home town. For the first time since 2008, his name was not on the ballot this election season. He’s stepping away from office.
▶️ In case you missed them: This week’s Central Oregon Daily News features
Every weekday, Central Oregon Daily News brings you original features that highlight that makes living on the High Desert so special. Here is a look back at this past week’s Weekly Features in case you missed them. You can watch new episodes on Good Morning Central Oregon and Central Oregon Daily News on KOHD/ABC and KBNZ/CBS.
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores
This week, locally owned businesses in Bend are getting creative, trying to attract holiday shoppers the day after Thanksgiving and beyond. Whether in downtown Bend or in the Old Mill District owners of local businesses are ready with plenty of incentives for holiday shoppers. The post Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
▶️ Measure 114 leaves Redmond gun accessory manufacturer unsure of next steps
Springer Precision, a gun accessory manufacturer in Redmond, will have to adapt to Measure 114 if the current or future lawsuits against it are not successful. “I’m new to the lawsuit side of it. I’ve tried to stay out of that side of it, but we do have a representative from one of the major law firms that does this all over the country and we are meeting on that,” said owner Scott Springer.
