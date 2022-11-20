ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9 STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. The 50-year-old Shaw led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as coach. He finished 96-54. The falloff in recent years has been drastic. The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons and 3-16 in Pac-12 play the past two years. Shaw, who played for Stanford in the early 1990s, replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He had been offensive coordinator for Harbaugh.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as No. 17 UCLA rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat California 35-28. The Bruins finished with 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from Pac-12 title contention. Thompson-Robinson passed for 189 yards and gained another 88 on the ground. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 119 yards and a score, and he converted a fourth-and-2 run in Cal territory with UCLA up seven late in the game that chewed up valuable time. Cal’s Jack Plummer threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
