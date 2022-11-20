TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

TxDOT said due to the upcoming holiday, the TxDOT Amarillo District does not have any planned lane closures for the week of Nov. 20. Please note the following, though:

Nov. 22

On Tuesday, TxDOT`s contractor plans to open FM 2590/Soncy Road to traffic going south from the old Loop 335 to the new intersection of Loop 335.

Nov. 23

TxDOT`s offices will have minimal staff working Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Nov. 24, 25