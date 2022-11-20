ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.

TxDOT said due to the upcoming holiday, the TxDOT Amarillo District does not have any planned lane closures for the week of Nov. 20. Please note the following, though:

Nov. 22

  • On Tuesday, TxDOT`s contractor plans to open FM 2590/Soncy Road to traffic going south from the old Loop 335 to the new intersection of Loop 335.

Nov. 23

  • TxDOT`s offices will have minimal staff working Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Nov. 24, 25

  • All TxDOT offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

