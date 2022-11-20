Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star After WWE Raw Comment
An AEW star has responded on Twitter after a WWE star name dropped someone very close to him on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. And now Dustin Rhodes as responded, keeping the message on Twitter short and sweet. Simply writing: “Hey @WWERollins” and a middle finger emoji.
wrestletalk.com
Two Top NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts
At tonight’s (November 21) WWE Raw taping, two NXT stars made their main roster debut. Find out who they are!. On the match card tonight, an interesting duo of matches including the main roster debut of one from NXT!. Before tonight’s WWE Raw hits the air, fans in the...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Name Set To Be At WWE Survivor Series
A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be backstage at Survivor Series. This Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature the legendary War Games match coming to the main roster for the first time with a men’s and women’s edition of the stipulation. Ahead of...
wrestletalk.com
Ex-WWE Star Hints At Departure From AEW?
AEW star Andrade El Idolo appears to have hinted at his departure from the company. Andrade has taken to social media on several occasions this year to indicate that he’s unhappy with his position in AEW. The Mexican star has now seemingly bid farewell to the promotion. On Instagram,...
wrestletalk.com
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Gets New Look
A WWE star has received a new look after recent indication that he would be undergoing a character reboot. After previously causing a stir with a cryptic Tweet, a WWE star has returned to action with a new look, somewhat similar to an old look. Akira Tozawa had been floundering...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Reveals Request From Tony Khan For Full Gear 2022
AEW commentator Jim Ross has offered his thoughts on how AEW Full Gear 2022 shaped up this past weekend (November 19). The event saw the payoff to several of the company’s major storylines, most notably the main event match between MJF and Jon Moxley, in which Blackpool Combat Club manager William Regal turned on stablemate Moxley to help MJF secure the win.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star On Turning Down Top Hollywood Roles
A WWE star has described turning down a number of big Hollywood roles including being offered Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things. One WWE star has commented on actually turning down roles in Hollywood to favor his time as a fighter. In a new interview with Sidewalk Entertainment on YouTube, WWE...
wrestletalk.com
Shocking Return To Close WWE NXT
A shock return closed out tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) to attack North American Champion Wes Lee. After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee had an even bigger problem than opponent Carmelo Hayes on his hands. Mid-celebration, the graphic featuring Lee’s name changed to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Officially Confirms Name Change
A WWE name change has been officially confirmed ahead on the official WWE roster website ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Cementing the newer and more vicious moniker, one popular and recently returned WWE star has now received a name change. With Mia Yim recently returning and assuming the ring name...
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Says They’ve ‘Barely Even Scratched The Surface’
An injured AEW star shares their thoughts amid an in-ring absence and while they’re proud of their work, there is still so much left to come!. After AEW’s Women’s division saw a big night at AEW’s pay-per-view, Full Gear, an injured star has shared her thoughts.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
wrestletalk.com
Saraya Says WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her Full Gear Attire
AEW star Saraya has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Chyna provided the inspiration for her attire at AEW Full Gear 2022. Saraya, who wrestled under the name Paige during her time with WWE, had her first wrestling match in almost five years this past Saturday (November 19), facing Britt Baker in a winning effort.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Treat Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
A top WWE star says they treat every match like it’s WrestleMania. Sheamus has been an important fixture on the WWE roster since his debut in 2009. He is a former four-time world champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and King of the Ring. After 13 years on the...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Elon Musk To A Match
After his already tumultuous week, now a WWE star has challenged embattled Twitter owner to a match. Could Elon Musk join the ranks of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to become the latest celeb to hop into a WWE ring?. I mean, probably not but it didn’t stop one NXT...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Wants Kanye West Track As Their Theme Music
AEW’s use of licensed music has reaped benefits for wrestlers and fans alike and one AEW wrestler is hoping to make use of a Kanye West track. Now, Ricky Starks is hoping to make a music request into a reality. During an appearance on the Watching The Throne podcast,...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Says He Will Be Back ‘Soon’
A WWE star who has been away from the ring due to injury has revealed that he will be back ‘soon.’. Montez Ford has been out of action since September 2022 as he was reportedly suffering from a calf injury. Montez offered an update on his injury status while...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Event
AEW star Darby Allin has been announced to take part in the Great Muta’s retirement match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 22. Earlier this year at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Japanese wrestling icon the Great Muta reunited with AEW’s Sting. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that the...
Comments / 0